newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

15 Memorial Day Drinks to Say "Cheers!" to the Long Weekend

By Amanda Garrity
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. That means your three-day weekend calls for backyard barbecues, pool hangs, and of course, fizzy drinks. Sip on the season's sweet, sour, and fruity flavors in these delicious cocktails, including margaritas, sangria, and more. Plus, let kids join in on the holiday fun with slushies, flavor-infused lemonades, or other mocktails. Parents will probably want to give 'em a taste, too.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#The Long Weekend#Fizzy Drinks#Cheers#Food Drink#Backyard Barbecues#Margaritas#Fun#Taste#Flavors#Slushies#Kids#Pool#Flavor Infused Lemonades#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

If Your Mom Likes Vodka, Rum, and Coffee More Than Flowers, Read This.

Mother’s Day is this weekend, and we’ve already been preparing with all kinds of special treats for our awesome moms!. We’re talking gifts, brunch, homemade meals, and even a Disney PhotoPass opportunity! But, if your mom would prefer coffee or a cocktail over a bouquet of flowers, Mother’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a few “cheers” over these DIY drinks!
RecipesPosted by
POPSUGAR

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere: Order Starbucks's Secret Raspberry Mojito Drink Any Time of Day

While Starbucks's Secret Menu has always had tons of fun and delicious drinks centered on candy, Girl Scout cookies, and even movies and TV shows, my favorite development is the recipes based on alcoholic drinks. Yep, you read that right! Created by Holly Walker on totallythebomb.com, one of the newest concoctions is a raspberry mojito-themed drink, and it looks so delicious. It's made with both raspberry and peppermint syrups, so you know it definitely tastes like an actual raspberry mojito (minus the alcohol, of course). And it involves an extra tasty twist 一 the drink also includes kiwi, starfruit, and lemon flavors. What a fun combination!
Drinkslakeexpo.com

Cheers! Four Drinks You MUST Order Next At Dog Days

The Pain In The Ass is by far one of the most popular drinks at Dog Days, and for good reason. A frozen mix of Rum Runner and Pina Colada, the Pain in the Ass has all the fruity flavor of two drinks in one!. Dog Days’ Bloody Mary is...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

25 Best 4th of July Drinks to Celebrate the Summer Holiday

Any hot summer day calls for a cold, refreshing beverage—but especially the 4th of July. And this year, we’ll have plenty to cheers about. Whether you’re celebrating America’s birthday with a big or small bash or spending the summer holiday at the beach, you’ll want to have one of these best 4th of July drinks in hand. Along with your favorite grilling recipes, red, white, and blue decor, and patriotic activities, no Fourth party would be complete without something to sip on. Sure, you can always put out a bucket filled with beer or soda, but why not make something special this year, too? Not sure where to start? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Whether it's a non-alcoholic punch or a boozy spritzer, this collection of 4th of July drinks has a lot to offer.
RecipesWhittier Daily News

Recipes: Get ready to grill like a pro on Memorial Day weekend

When dripping-charged smoke and meat create aromatic harmony on the grill, the primordial pleasure is undeniable. Marinated-and-grilled portobello mushrooms can also bring palate delight; their umami-rich flavor is downright meaty. For many, Memorial Day signals the beginning of grilling season, a holiday spent outdoors nursing alluring smells from backyard barbecues....
Recipesthemanual.com

The 3 Best Scotch Breakfast Cocktail Recipes to Kickstart Your Morning

When you think of breakfast cocktails, you probably think of light, spritzy classics such as the mimosa, Bellini, or even the bloody mary. We love these traditional breakfast staples, but right now, we’ve been complementing our breakfast with an unconventional spirit — scotch. While scotch is an odd beverage to drink in the morning, mixing it in a cocktail with the right ingredients makes the smoky whisky a fine pair to pancakes and eggs. That said, here are three energizing scotch breakfast cocktail recipes you can try at home to supercharge your mornings in 2021.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Enjoy Responsibly. Drink Wiser This Memorial Day

This year, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 31, 2021. As you honor and celebrate the sacrifices of our brave servicemen and women this Memorial Day, Budweiser and Silver Eagle Distributors Houston encourage you to Enjoy Responsibly and Drink Wiser. Driving under the influence is 100% preventable. Whether you designate...
Recipesflcourier.com

A flavorful spring meal prepped in 20 minutes or less

Adding delicious, new flavors to your homecooked meals this spring may be easier than you think. A secret ingredient like cooking wine is a simple way to add a boost of flavor to all kinds of recipes. During the spring months, few people would prefer cooking in the kitchen for...
Drinksutahstories.com

White Wine You Will Fall in Love With at the First Taste

My loving wife likes to surprise me by bringing home bottles of wine that I’ve never heard of to try. And, she knows that while I like all Rhone wines from France, I’m especially fond of the white wines from that region, such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape blanc. Well, a domestic (California)...
RecipesGadsden Times

Six cocktails perfect for porch sipping

This story was published in partnership with The Southern Kitchen, a digital magazine that shares the stories, recipes and heritage of Southern food and culture in today’s South. Click here to subscribe to the Southern Kitchen newsletter for more stories. When I look back at summer 2020, it certainly left...
RecipesThe Daily Meal

No-Cook Side Dishes for Summer Barbecues and Weeknight Dinners

As outdoor temperatures rise and rise, the last thing you want to do is spend an afternoon indoors melting in the kitchen. That’s why our favorite grilling recipes exist, after all. But then, there’s the matter of side dishes. Sure, you can grill some veggies and call it a day, but if you want something to balance out your burgers, grilled chicken and grilled salmon, then no-cook side dishes should be a staple of your go-to summer menu.
Food & Drinksbaltimoremagazine.com

Three Sips to Have on Hand While Grilling Burgers This Season

Cinco de Mayo, one of everyone’s favorite spring holidays, is a great opportunity to celebrate the food and beverages from South of the Border. It’s been done to death, though, so we are going to focus on May as National Hamburger Month. Whether your patties are free-range or bean-based, May is the month to really get the grill going, assemble your favorite toppings, and chow down. We’ve cooked up three libations to have at hand for all the burger meisters out there.
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Best hot dog recipes

Looking for hot dog ideas? These meaty morsels are a great addition to any buffet, party spread or barbecue. See our ideas below, then check out our BBQ recipes, vegan BBQ recipes and BBQ side dishes. Best hot dog recipes. Buffalo dog. Our American-style hot dog features the best flavourings...
ShoppingLaredo Morning Times

Celebrate Memorial Day with bbq grills starting at $15

Memorial Day is, first, a day that presents us with reminders to reflect on the ultimate sacrifices soldiers have made for their love of America and a commitment to uphold her laws and liberties. And, second—like everything else in Texas—it’s a day to get outside and throw something on the grill. Plans for Memorial Day barbecues are already in the works, but will you be ready?
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Moms Are Making Capri Sun Popsicles Right Now—and They’re Perfect for Summer

The warm weather approaching means that chilled treats are in. It’s time to take a bowl of pasta salad from the fridge and pass it around at your neighborhood block party, or pack some cold deli sandwiches for a picnic. And parents, if you’re in the mood for drinks, check out this list of refreshing summer drinks for your next barbecue—we’re talking sangria, blended margaritas and more.
Drinkskeepingitsimpleblog.com

Strawberry Top Simple Syrup

Strawberry Simple syrup is delicious simple syrup that goes so well in so many drinks. For this recipe, we used the strawberry tops that I cut off from preparing strawberries for another recipe but you can use whole strawberries too. Flavored simple syrups are one of the easiest things to...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Refreshing Cocktail Popsicles

As the summer months trickle in and the temperature rises, it is only natural for individuals to look for ways to enjoy the outdoors while feeling cool and refreshed—these cocktail popsicles offer an enjoyable experience for those of drinking age. Empress Gin 1908 features three distinct flavors: Elderflower Southside Popsicle, Paloma Popsicle, and E & Tea Popsicle.