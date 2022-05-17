ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

25 Memorial Day Sales You Don't Want to Miss at Walmart

By Marisa Petrarca
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love Memorial Day for so many reasons. It's a time to remember all those who fought for our country, the unofficial summer kick-off, a long weekend, and it's sale shopping season. Around the holiday, retailers slash the prices of covetable...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Long Weekend#Sports Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Big Mistakes You’re Probably Making at Costco

Costco is a popular membership-based retail store. Many Costco members love its affordable prices and popular house-branded products. Unfortunately, some members shop with the wrong credit card or buy the wrong brands. Costco is one of several membership-based retail stores along with Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Many Costco members really...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit

Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

There’s 1 Place You Can Get Cheaper Gas

Gas prices are higher than they’ve ever been before. Many people are looking for any way to get the cheapest fuel possible. Some are even being driven to purchase a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric vehicle. However, we have one helpful tip to help you save a lot of money on gas without buying a new car. Finding the cheapest gas station around isn’t easy, but there’s one place you can get cheaper gas. Costco and other wholesale clubs offer cheap gas already, but many are currently offering added discounts.
TRAFFIC
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy