ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best photo printers of 2022

By Alex Wawro
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The best photo printers make it easy to create prints of your favorite photos, no matter if they're simple snapshots or professional-grade photos. If you have the right photo printer you can get quality good enough for framing right in the comfort of your home, or print casual pictures on the go for sharing. While we live in a digital world, physical photos are still a great way to display photos with pride or share with friends.

For this list, we've compiled the best photo printers we've reviewed so far. We've highlighted the most photo-friendly models from our best printers page. Each review includes some photo printing tests, and we evaluate those prints for both quality – looking at sharpness, color accuracy and lifelike images – as well as print speed.

While these all-in-one models can be used for printing documents and even scanning and copying, these printers stand out thanks to the great photos they produce.

We've included our favorite mobile photo printers, as well. While they aren't made for landscapes and large portraits, these snapshot printers are built for mobility, with battery power and easy printing from your smartphone. If it's photo printing on the go you're after, these mobile photo printers are the answer.

Whether you need to print snapshots for fun times with friends or for printing professional-looking headshots, here are the best photo printers to buy now.

What are the best photo printers?

In our testing and review of dozens of printers, we found that the best photo printer overall is the Canon Pixma TR8620, one of our favorite all-in-one inkjet printers. It boasts an expanded color palette, with a five-cartridge design that adds pigment black ink for better color and subtle hues.

For a portable printer with excellent photo-printing chops, we have to recommend the Canon Pixma TR150. The printer is small enough to carry in a backpack, but will print documents and photos with great speed and quality.

For anyone printing a lot we recommend the HP Envy 7855, which is the best for printing photos in volume. It balances print quality and ink costs well, with good quality at a reasonable price per photo.

And if you want to print photos on the go from your phone or tablet, we recommend the Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer, which is great for no-hassle, photo printing on the go. The tiny printer has a streamlined design with minimal buttons and moving parts, so it's perfect for slipping into a purse, backpack or pocket.

The best photo printers you can buy today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXBgX_0LuFAvGM00

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon Pixma TR8620

A great photo printer

Printer Type: Inkjet | Dimensions: 17.3 x 13.8 x 7.5 inches | Ink: Five cartridges (black, pigment-black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0, Bluetooth | PictBridge: Yes | SD Card Slot: Yes | Supported Photo Sizes: Up to 8 x 10 | Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Fast photo printing and copying High image quality ADF and duplexer Ink costs are above average Does not make two-sided copies/scans via ADF

The Canon Pixma TR8620 offers plenty of office features, from scanning and faxing to a 20-page automatic document feeder (ADF), a duplexer for two-sided printing, and two paper trays for keeping two types of paper at the ready. But this multifunction printer doesn't just offer document printing for homes and small offices; it also delivers great photo printing. A big 4.3-inch color touchscreen makes it easy to control, and the printer supports smart home integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It's also a great printer, with faster-than-average print speeds and high print quality overall. Text and color graphics all look great, but we noted that glossy photos printed impressively fast, and the use of a 5-ink cartridge system with two types of black ink resulted in photos with high-quality accuracy: Natural-looking colors, sharp details and smooth transitions. Really, our only big complaint with the Pixma TR8620 is the above-average cost of ink, due partially to the expense of the extra ink cartridge.

Read our full Canon Pixma TR8620 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXilw_0LuFAvGM00

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon Pixma TR150

Our favorite mobile photo printer

Printer Type: Mobile inkjet | Dimensions: 12.7 x 7.3 x 2.6 inches | Ink: Two cartridges (cyan, magenta and yellow dye black, pigment black) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n/a, USB 2.0 | PictBridge: Yes | SD Card Slot: No | Supported Photo Sizes: Up to 8 x 10 | Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Low ink costs Attractive photo prints Optional battery pack Small, monochrome OLED display

The Canon Pixma TR150 is a portable inkjet printer that's small enough to carry in a backpack, but big enough to print everything from 4x6 photos to 8.5 x 11 documents, all with decent speed and quality. With a two-cartridge ink system, it's also got affordable ink that lends itself well to a variety of printing uses. But where the Canon really stands out is photo printing.

In addition to its great mobility, the portable Pixma TR150 made high-quality photos faster than other competing portable printers, and delivered excellent color and detail. It can also handle larger photo prints, but unlike some of our photo printing favorites, there is no copy or scan capability. You do get a solidly-built portable printer with optional battery and even support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, but we love it for the great photos and low ink costs it offers.

Read our full Canon Pixma TR150 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUmQV_0LuFAvGM00

(Image credit: HP Envy 7855. Credit: HP)

3. HP Envy 7855

Best for printing photos in volume

Printer Type: Inkjet | Dimensions: 19.3 x 17.9 x 7.6 inches | Ink: Two cartridges (1 black, 1 tri-color) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth | PictBridge: No | SD Card Slot: Yes | Supported Photo Sizes: Up to 8 x 10 inches | Print Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Fast text and photo printing Fast multipage copying Dedicated photo-paper tray Slow to print color graphics:Ink costs are above average, without a subscription No physical function buttons

The HP Envy 7855 lives up to its name as a stylish all-in-one inkjet printer that offers solid print performance across the board. But in addition to printing documents, scanning and copying on the flatbed scanner, and even faxing, the Envy 7855 is also a very good photo printer, handling everything from small, wallet-sized photos to borderless 8 x 10s.

And it's that photo print quality that stood out to us, with photo samples offering accurate, well-saturated colors and clear detail. The Envy wasn't the fastest around for photo printing, but it's good quality at a reasonable price per photo. And if you use HP's Instant Ink subscription ink service, you can get photo-printing costs down to mere pennies for 8 x 10 photos — but only if you're printing a lot of them.

Read our full HP Envy 7855 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbZmp_0LuFAvGM00

(Image credit: Kodak)

4. Kodak Smile Instant Printer

Great for no-hassle, photo printing in your pocket

Printer Type: Mobile photo printer | Dimensions: 4.6 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches | Ink: ZINK Zero-Ink photo paper | Connectivity: Bluetooth | PictBridge: No | SD Card Slot: No | Supported Photo Sizes: 2 x 3 inches | Print Resolution: 1200 x 600 dpi

Compact portable size Distinctive pop-up design Simple app Rechargeable battery Augmented reality support Only comes with paper for five photos Expensive photo paper

The Kodak Smile is a fun way to get photo prints on the go, putting inkless photo printing in your pocket or bag. The pocket-sized device with rounded corners, minimal buttons and ports, and elegant design touches, like a pop-up design that lets you know the printer is on and ready, or a magnetically-secured paper loading slot cover that is easy to open but won't fall off.

Kodak's Smile photo app has easy tools for sharing and editing photos, along with wireless connectivity to the Smile printer over Bluetooth. In addition to letting you print and edit photos, it comes with fun features like embedded AR content and funky stickers and frames that add some pizzazz to your selfies and group pics.

Combine all this with the use of Zink inkless photo paper—which means no messes or smudged photos—and the Kodak Smile's quick print speeds and decent print quality, and the Kodak Smile should but a smile on your face.

Read our full Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer review .

How to find the best photo printer for you

Choosing the right photo printer is largely a question of desired picture size and whether or not you want portability. Photo printing covers several subcategories of printer, ranging from portable photo printers for smartphones to multifunction all-in-one printers. Those offer photo printing alongside document printing, scanning and copying.

Snapshots or larger? Inkjet printers that offer photo printing will usually do so at sizes up to a full-page, while dedicated photo printers may be limited to 4 x 6 prints or smaller. If larger prints are what you want, then no pocket printer will do – you need a desktop inkjet printer.

Portability is the other big concern. Many people find that the best time to print off those vacation photos is during the vacation, getting hard copies of that day at the beach or that memorable museum tour printed right in your hotel room, instead of letting all of your photos accumulate until you have several hundred to sift through after your return home. Additionally, many people value the spontaneity afforded by portable photo printers, and many of the best photo printers market themselves as modern equivalents to the instant cameras of decades past.

Price: Photo-capable all-in-one printers can be had for as little as $60 (£45/AU$90) for inkjet models, but more-professional printing options can scale up to hundreds of dollars. Smaller portable photo printers feature battery power and smartphone connectivity and generally sell for around $100 (£77/AU$70).

How we test photo printers

From large inkjets to pocket-sized mobile printers, every photo printer we review goes through rigorous testing and evaluation as part of our review process. For photo printing, that involves printing a handful of photos, timing how long each print takes, and then examining the quality of each picture.

Print speed measures the time it takes to print, from the moment we hit "print" until the final photo is ejected from the printer. We do this for single photos and batches of several prints to get a good feel for how long printing takes in a variety of circumstances.

Photo quality is determined by examining the printed images, noting how well the printer has handled transitions between shades, the sharpness of fine details and how well flesh-tones are reproduced.

Cost of printing is notoriously difficult to estimate for photos, which will use widely varying amounts of ink and color depending upon the image being printed, but we do our best to provide realistic estimates. By dividing the manufacturer's estimated yield of each cartridge or refill, we can determine the average cost for each individual page or photo print. Where high-capacity ink cartridges and value-priced packages are available, we make sure to include those in our calculations.

Check out all of our printer coverage:

Best printers | Best all-in-one printers | Best portable printers | Best laser printers

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best laptops in 2022

Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon’s $60 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale for just $55.99. You can even save 20% off if you choose to trade in a valid device. Check here for full details. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period. The Fire HD 7 tablet has a generous seven-inch,  touchscreen that displays text,...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2021

As the amount of devices under your roof continues to tick up — phones, tablets, cameras, TVs, computers, game consoles, e-readers and smart appliances — a router that can handle all sorts of connections at once is all too important. Your best bet to ensure optimal performance: a mesh Wi-Fi router, which instead of utilizing a single router is composed of a main router along with multiple nodes you can place throughout your home to effectively eliminate dead zones and improve wireless internet speeds.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Printers#Amazon Alexa#Mobile
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in 71 colors if you get the Bespoke edition

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10th, but the company is already running a massive reservation promo where you can save up to $200 just for reserving a phone. That’s a sweet deal for Samsung fans who already want to purchase a Fold 4 or Flip 4. And now we have a huge new leak that provides another helpful detail to help you decide faster. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 color options have leaked, and there will be support for Bespoke customization.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300

If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Google one-ups Apple with its own headphone audio-switching feature

Google announced today in a blog post that select wireless headphones and earbuds that support the company’s Fast Pair technology will soon benefit from an automated (but customizable) audio-switching capability designed to send the right audio to your headphones at the right time and from the right device. It’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G42: Budget 4G smartphone with OLED panel and a 50 MP camera

Motorola challenges the smartphone mid-range with the Moto G42. This means that a good price-performance ratio is a must, and the 6.43-inch Moto G42 delivers just that. For little money, you get a comparatively large amount of features. The highlights are the bright AMOLED display and the large battery. Working...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Daily deals July 29: $240 Insignia 50-inch 4K TV, 33% off 1TB microSDXC card, $220 off Eufy RoboVac, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include 71% off an EVGA X20 gaming mouse, $180 discount on a DJI 4K dual-screen action camera bundle, $502 off a Sony 85-inch 4K HDR TV, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

DJI Mini 3 Pro review: The best pick for a small drone

The first generation Mavic Mini was a great drone in its time, packing DJI’s smart design and technology into a tiny body that falls just under the weight limit that would require registration in many countries. It was great for casual exploration, but a lack of features and a mediocre camera held it back from being useful for much else. The release of the Mini 2 (sans ‘Mavic’ branding) brought near feature parity with the higher-end models and a substantially better camera, but the image quality was still not quite up to the standards of pixel peepers. Now DJI is pushing beyond normal iterative upgrades with its latest model, the DJI Mini 3 Pro, pairing the tiny frame with a much more powerful camera and a new gimbal that rotates 90 degrees for vertical video.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for August 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this August. If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs...
WORLD
notebookcheck.net

More Xiaomi Pad 6 series details revealed including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model

Last time out, word on the grapevine indicated Xiaomi's plans to launch four new tablets this year, with the lineup ranging from a 10.4-inch model to a massive 14-inch one. More details of Xiaomi's upcoming tablets have now surfaced as well, providing expectant fans with a clearer idea of what to expect from the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy