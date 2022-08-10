ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Microsoft 365 Deals for August 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
 2 days ago

Got some writing to do? Working on your advanced spreadsheet skills? Time to invest in Microsoft 365! Since Microsoft converted the Office suite to a subscription service, it has gotten noticeably more expensive to stay invested in. We know you love the programs but hate spending money, so we're collecting all the best places you can find it at its lowest prices. There are several options available and several ways to save, and we'll definitely update this post with any new ones we find.

Not sure whether it's worth investing in? We've considered it a bargain for a long time now , and the beauty of the subscription service is it means Microsoft is constantly updating the programs with new security features, time-management features, and more.

There are many different variations of Microsoft 365, but they all have some things in common. For one, you obvious get access to a wide range of programs including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and OneDrive. In fact, you can usually get around 1TB of storage through OneDrive per person, and the subscription you pay for determines just how many people can share your access.

One of the better things about Microsoft 365 is how compatible it is these days. It is no longer limited to just a Windows PC. You can use these programs on PC or Mac or even mobile platforms like iOS and Android. This is true for just about whatever subscription you choose, but some may have restrictions so you'll want to read the fine print.

Best Microsoft 365 Personal Deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlC9r_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Personal 3-months $70 $29.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft 365 is the sort of subscription where you usually have to go for the full year if you want it at all. If that time commitment and price has always been intimidating for you, give Best Buy's 3-month trial a spin. When the time is up it will renew at the annual level, though, so decide before then whether to cancel or not. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcpBD_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Personal $70 $51.99 at HP

This is a 12-month subscription that can only apply to one person. However, it will auto renew as most subscriptions do at the end of the year so keep an eye on it. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlsE8_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Personal $70 $58.99 at Amazon

The Personal version is limited to just one person, but other than that you get all the other benefits the program has to offer including regular updates and such. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKgDr_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Personal + $30 Gift Card $100 $88.99 at Amazon

This is essentially the same discount as just getting Personal by itself, but it comes with a $30 gift card that you might want. View Deal

Best Microsoft 365 Family Deals:

For up to six people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inkKV_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Family 15-month $130 $89.98 at Sam's Club

Several retailers offer this 15-month subscription that gives you three months free on top of the regular 12-month subscription, but only Sam's Club has the extra $10 off discount right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6Ten_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month $100 $92.95 at Amazon

Amazon is the only place you can really save with a direct discount on the standard 12-month Family subscription. You don't get the three free months, but you're usually paying less off the bat with Amazon. You can also get a $50 gift card bundled with this subscription if you want with the same savings built into the price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC5Ly_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription $130 $99.99 at Walmart

The normal price for 365 Family is a 12-month subscription for $99.99 from Microsoft. At Walmart and Staples you can get an extra 3 months for the same price. View Deal

Best Microsoft 365 Business Deals:

While very similar to other 365 subscriptions, you get a few extra features with this designed for small businesses. For example, the subscription is really only good for one person, but you get a license that can cover it for a business with up to 300 people. Also, while it comes with all the standard apps, you also get Business Bookings and some extra services like Microsoft Teams, Sharepoint, and Exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bONyT_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Business Basic $150 $72 at Microsoft

No one else sells the Business Basic plan, which is a step down from the Business Standard plan you can find elsewhere that normally goes for $150. The Basic version cuts out some features like access to Microsoft Teams or Sharepoint. It also doesn't include desktop versions of the Office apps. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xjz8_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Business Standard $150 $134.99 at Amazon

The same version as what is sold at Microsoft but for $15 less. This used to be a regular price at Amazon, but it hasn't dropped this low since last year. It may jump back up to the normal price again at any time. You can also find this same price through HP's online store . View Deal

Other Microsoft 365 Deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266TOy_0LuAklbn00

Microsoft 365 Home and Student 2021 $150 $124.99 at Amazon

Forget the subscription. This is a one-time purchase that gives you access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint with updates as current as the year its purchased. It works on one device and comes with 60 days of support from Microsoft. Remember if you ever want to update your programs, you'll have to pay again. View Deal

If you are a student or a teacher, Microsoft has a program that gives Microsoft 365 out for free . Check out this page and use your official school email to see if you qualify.

Windows Central

