ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Nicholas Hautman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewsqm_0Lu7zpQq00
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books.

The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, often spending weekends and holidays together on the East End of Long Island.

That December, the couple made their first public appearance together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City. They also debuted their relationship on TV that month when they held hands while ice-skating at Rockefeller Center on a holiday-themed episode of SNL.

Jost supported Johansson at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018, marking their first official red carpet appearance as a pair. The next month, he called Johansson his “girlfriend” during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL.

The low-key couple continued to hit red carpets together through the end of 2018, attending the Met Gala in May and the Emmys in September. By February 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the duo had moved in together.

“Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett,” a source told Us at the time. “He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out. Scarlett loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. … Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

Johansson and Jost revealed their engagement in May 2019 after two years of dating. By October 2020, it was announced that the twosome had quietly tied the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic while surrounded by immediate family and loved ones.

This is Jost’s first marriage. Meanwhile, Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and the French journalist share daughter Rose. Jost and Johansson, for their part, welcomed their first child, son Cosmo, in summer 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Colin Jost
HollywoodLife

Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Scarjost#Golden Globe#Nbc#Snl
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

219K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy