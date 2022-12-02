Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline From Royals to a Family of 4

Through thick and thin! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through a lot during their relationship. In just a few years, fans have watched the pair step back as senior royals, move to California and become a family of four after welcoming their kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet .

The beginning of their courtship and marriage was a whirlwind. The couple got married on May 19, 2018, after quietly dating for two years. Less than one year later, they welcomed their first child , Archie , on May 6, 2019.

They quickly transitioned into loving and nurturing parents , and it was clear Archie was obsessed with his mom and dad.

" When Harry goes off to do his own thing, Archie will squeal with excitement when he sees him again. He’s a real daddy’s boy, but you can tell he also loves his mom," an insider previously told Life & Style . " Harry’s a real joker and spends hours on end making Archie giggle away. He says seeing his son smile is the best feeling in the world.”

When the Suits actress gave birth to Lilibet, who goes by Lili, on June 4, 2021, the overwhelming joy was no different. Meghan opened up about her and Harry being hands-on parents after being asked if she would support her kids wanting to go into show business.

"There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit," she told Variety in October 2022. "We're creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That's who our kids are."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused waves when they stepped down from their duties as senior royals in March 2020, making their exit permanent the following year. The redheaded royal explained that they left Buckingham Palace behind due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding."

They have since relocated to a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California. In addition to their West Coast lifestyle, Harry and Meghan have started their own business venture, Archewell Inc., to become financially independent from the royals. Their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan , is premiering on December 8, 2022, while Harry's memoir, Spare , is set to release in January 2023.

That's not to say Meghan and Harry have left the royals in their rear-view mirrors. They brought their children to England in June 2022 for celebrations surrounding Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee , which was the monarch's last celebration before her death on September 8, 2022. The event marked the former Horrible Bosses actress' first time back in Britain since 2020. Although their kids did not appear publicly during the event, Harry and Meghan were spotted multiple times packing on the PDA.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline.