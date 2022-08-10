If you haven't noticed, Bella Hadid's style has transformed in the past few years. Her once extremely curated wardrobe led her to only step outside in polished head-to-toe looks but things have changed. Hadid's style now can only be described as an artfully arranged melting pot of pieces that hold all sorts of characteristics. She has come to define the style of the New York City fashion set with her grungy meets preppy attire in all of the right ways. This welcomed change can be attributed to the fact that she has said goodbye to her team of stylists that once dressed her for any moment she stepped outside and taken matters into her own hands. With years of experience working with the industry's most talented designers, stylists, and editors she's definitely excelled at dressing for the street style moments we've always loved her for.

