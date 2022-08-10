Read full article on original website
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Is a 2000s Mall Babe In a Denim Mini Skirt
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This past week, Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 Tequila brand wearing quite the throwback look, plucked out of a chic-afied mall. The model-brewer beamed in a tank that read J’adore Cowboys, a play on J’adore Dior, by the subversive and darkly sexy label Cowboys of Habit. Jenner wore this tank top with the ultimate throwback piece: a denim mini skirt with artful threads hanging from its sheared-off hem by EB Denim, an LA-based brand that reworks vintage denim. Fun fact: You can still get this skirt for $200.
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how. Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans...
womenfitness.net
Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted
For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Queen Letizia of Spain Twins with Her Teenage Daughters in Zara Dresses and Espadrilles
Three generations of Spanish royalty made a stylish outing in Palma de Mallorca. Queen Letizia of Spain was joined by her two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, as well as her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, during a nighttime outing on Sunday. The royal women left a restaurant and then browsed Paseo de Sagrera market.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
AOL Corp
JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri
At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA・
New Yorkers and Parisians Wear These 3 Outfits Because They're Easy and Chic
I follow a range of New York City– and Paris-based influencers because, yes, many in this set just get it when it comes to creating effortless and chic looks for their lives in the city. In fact, while scrolling through my saved folder on Instagram, I noticed that there are actually a few specific outfit formulas both New Yorkers and Parisians seem to wear on repeat.
Hold Up—Zara and H&M Just Dropped Their Most Epic New Arrivals of the Season
To be honest, I'm rarely disappointed when Zara or H&M drop a fresh batch of seasonal styles, and as a fashion editor, I look at a lot of them. But there's a big difference between being not disappointed and actually being impressed, which is a far more difficult task to conquer. The competing retailers' latest arrivals, though, do enough to not only meet my standards but also exceed them by a landslide.
Over 16,000 Shoppers Call This Flattering Frock the ‘Perfect’ Summer Dress — Shop Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I believe that happiness comes from having something to look forward to. Counting down the days until a special event always helps pass the time. On the flip side, I believe that unhappiness comes from having to find […]
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
I Never Stop Stalking Bella Hadid's 'Fits, so I Copied Her Outfits for a Week
If you haven't noticed, Bella Hadid's style has transformed in the past few years. Her once extremely curated wardrobe led her to only step outside in polished head-to-toe looks but things have changed. Hadid's style now can only be described as an artfully arranged melting pot of pieces that hold all sorts of characteristics. She has come to define the style of the New York City fashion set with her grungy meets preppy attire in all of the right ways. This welcomed change can be attributed to the fact that she has said goodbye to her team of stylists that once dressed her for any moment she stepped outside and taken matters into her own hands. With years of experience working with the industry's most talented designers, stylists, and editors she's definitely excelled at dressing for the street style moments we've always loved her for.
Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign
Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Reformation's New Cowboy Boots Are About to Go Viral on Instagram—Guaranteed
I most closely associate Reformation with pretty dresses—so does Jennifer Lopez—but the brand's shoe selection is not to be missed. Ref has long been offering stylish sandals, flats, sneakers, and more, but I have a feeling the brand's newest launch will cause a bit of a frenzy. Reformation...
Kendall Jenner Inspired Me to Try This $30 Old Navy Denim Midi Skirt
Despite the warm outdoor temperatures, I've recently been prepping my closet for the transition into fall (wishful thinking, I know!). It's a tradition I follow every year — moving my summer-specific clothing into storage bins and drawers, all while simultaneously swapping in some of my other, forgotten styles for fall. While most of the pieces in my autumn collection are styles I've managed to rewear and reimagine year after year, every once in a while, a new item will find its way into my fall wardrobe. Such has already been the case this season, with the latest addition to my closet being the Old Navy High-Waisted Black Wash Jean Skirt ($30, originally $40).
Urban Outfitters Has the Best Baggy Pants in the Game—Now They're All 25% Off
As much as I'd like to keep sales news to myself to ensure my favorite pieces don't sell out, I consider it part of my duty as a fashion editor to share. So when I noticed that Urban Outfitters—the king of the oh-so-popular baggy pants trend—is offering 25% off every single pair of pants, I knew I had to write up a story.
Lala Anthony Shines In Black Mugler Cutout Dress
Lala Anthony recently stunned wearing a Black cutout Mugler dress from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 21 collection.
In Style
Jennifer Behr and Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Make a Strong Case for Wearing a Bow at Your Wedding
With all that goes into planning a wedding, it's easy to overlook one seemingly minor — but actually major — detail: accessories. These final, fashionable touches, be it drop earrings or hair clips, are essentially what pull your look together and turn it into something extra-special. And it can be argued that no one does wedding accessories better than Jennifer Behr. Except maybe Jennifer Behr and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who have now teamed up for a stunning collaboration, aptly titled Jennifer Behr x Micaela.
whowhatwear
