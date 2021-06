Insights on benefits counseling and litigation issues impacting employers nationwide. Musings of Retirement Plan Fiduciaries on Cybersecurity: Episode One. By now, plan fiduciaries and their service providers likely have heard about the DOL’s cybersecurity guidance. The Department of Labor’s stepping into cybersecurity in this way – a posting of best practices on the agency’s website – has left plan fiduciaries with some questions. Here are a few: “When is this effective?” “Does this apply to me?” “Could I be liable if a service provider has a data breach?” “We are halfway through the…