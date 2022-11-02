The best curved monitors in 2022

The best curved monitors may look strange if you're accustomed to standard flat displays, but these devices have tangible benefits, especially for gamers.

Because curved monitors wrap around your field of view, you're able to see more at the same focal distance as a normal display. This helps reduce eye strain and provides a more immersive, distortion-free viewing experience. Curved monitors also benefit gaming, especially displays with fast response times and high refresh rates. These monitors also look great when paired with the best computers you can buy.

The main downside about curved monitors is the price since they're generally more expensive than their flat siblings. If saving cash is your main priority, you'll be better off looking at our choices for the best gaming monitors and the best monitors .

Below, you'll find a list of the best curved monitors you can buy today. Also, keep an eye on Black Friday deals as there will surely be some great curved monitors on sale before during and after the big shopping holiday.

The best curved monitors you can buy today

The best curved monitor we've ever seen

Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 175Hz (DisplayPort), 100Hz (HDMI) | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 4 USB 3.2, audio line-out, headphone | Brightness: 230 nits (Standard Mode) | sRGB Gamut: 183.2 percent

Image quality is excellent High refresh rate and low latency Stylish, sleek design Easy-to-use interface Takes up considerable desk space Priced higher than many gaming monitors No HDMI 2.1 ports

The Alienware 34 Curved Quantum-Dot OLED gaming monitor is one of the most amazing displays we’ve ever seen . We know that sounds like hyperbole, but this thing is really astonishing in person. Its curved ultra-widescreen display and sharp, vibrant picture quality deliver a gaming experience that’s truly immersive.

That quality comes at a cost, however, as the Alienware 34 will set you back a cool $1,299. Another potential negative is the monitor's large footprint. But if price isn't a barrier and you have enough room on your desk, the Alienware 34 is well worth the investment. This behemoth easily ranks among the best gaming monitors out there.

See our full Alienware 34 QD-OLED review .

A solid overall curved monitor

Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 60Hz (overclocked to 100Hz) | Response Time: 43ms | Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI, four USB, headphone | Brightness: 251 nits | sRGB Gamut: 98.9 percent

Attractive design Gorgeous picture quality Strong G-Sync performance Low latency Pricey Navigating menus can be a pain

Packed with all the goodies a gamer could ever ask for, the Acer Predator X34 was the best monitor on the market before the Alienware 34 took its spot. It all starts with a 34-inch, 3340 x 1440-resolution display, which provides an exceptionally immersive viewing experience, thanks to its high maximum brightness and vivid colors.

Gamers will love all the technology Acer brings to the table with the Predator. Not only does the curved monitor support Nvidia's G-Sync technology for eliminating screen tears, but it also has fast response times and overclocking to 100Hz refresh rate. The Predator wears its gaming aesthetic well, flaunting an aggressive stance and bottom-facing LED lights.

See our full Acer Predator X34 review .

Best curved monitor under $500

Screen Size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 288.6 nits | sRGB Gamut: 140 percent

Customizable RGB lighting Adjustable stand Strong overall performance No HDR support Audio pass-through only Lighting customization is limited

Curved monitors typically cost more than their flat counterparts, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune on one. The MSI Optix MPG27CQ is a gaming monitor with a curved 27-inch, 2560 x 1440-resolution display and a 144Hz refresh rate for under $500.

Covering 140 percent of the sRGB color gamut and peaking at 288.6 nits, this reasonably priced monitor produces a bright and vivid picture. And with fast refresh rates and a 1ms response time, your games will run smoothly, even when you're frantically building a towering structure at the end of a Fortnite round.



See our full MSI Optix MPG27CQ review .

Best with HDR

Screen Size: 32 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 364.8 nits | sRGB Gamut: 154.1 percent

Sharp 1440p resolution Fantastic HDR support Good color and accuracy Noticeable warping and color shifting No built-in speakers

Samsung has rightfully earned praise for the gorgeous displays on its smartphones and TVs. With the CHG70, the Korean giant used that expertise to create a compelling curved monitor for gaming and productivity.

The highlight of the CHG70 is support for HDR, a technique found on high-end TVs that's used to produce a wider range of colors. Combine HDR with Samsung's QLED technology, and it's no wonder the CHG70's 32-inch panel is so vivid (154.1 percent of the sRGB color gamut). And with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the CHG70 presents content in exceptional detail.



See our full Samsung CHG70 review .

Best with G-Sync

Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 100Hz (overclocked to 120Hz) | Response Time: 4ms | Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB 3.0, USB 3.0 Type-B, headphone | Brightness: 270 nits | sRGB Gamut: 127.2 percent

Striking design Gorgeous 1440p screen Strong color and brightness Underwhelming LED effects Expensive

The Alienware AW3418DW is the perfect companion to the company's excellent PCs. The monitor's mesmerizing 34-inch, 3400 x 1440-resolution display is sharp and vibrant and comes with Nvidia G-Sync technology. But the panel isn't the only thing on this Alienware monitor that will catch your eye.

The AW3418DW has a striking design with sharp angles and gamer lighting to brighten your room. Speaking of gaming, the Alienware 34 has a 120Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and 4ms response time to ensure buttery-smooth gameplay, while special features like a Dark Stabilizer, frame-rate counter and timer will help you defeat the competition.

See our full Alienware AW3418DW review .