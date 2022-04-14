Schools: Computer Champs, National Merit Finalist at Elwood

Computer Club Finishes First

Members of the Half Hollow Hills East Computer Club competed in the Quinnipiac University Hybrid Computer Programming Contest, where the team of Daniel Salkinder, Mark Shapiro and Alice Wang finished first out of 30 teams, solving five problems. The team of Ryan Rudes, Arav Chand and Daniel Kogan solved 4 problems, finishing in fourth place.

Football Championship Dinner

The South Huntington school district is inviting members of Walt Whitman football teams from 1974, 1984 and 2021 to its football championship dinner on April 29. Contact the Athletic Office at (631)812-3141 for more information.

Elwood National Merit Finalist

John H. Glenn High School senior Anson Kwan was recently named a National Merit Finalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, based on his scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Kwan is now eligible to be considered for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships.

Hockey Team Recognized

The Northport Huntington Ice Hockey Club, which placed second at the USA Hockey HS National Tournament, was honored Tuesday by the Huntington Town Board. The club placed first in the Suffolk County High School Hockey Leagu regular season with an undefeated record of 19-0-1, and placed second at the state tournament.

Town of Huntington photo

Scoutmaster Honored

Boy Scouts, parents and leaders from Scouts Troop 113 gathered recently at the Centerport Yacht Club to honor Scoutmaster Ernest Prescott who concluded his tenure of four years.

Troop leaders and parents celebrated five generations of Scoutmasters that are still active volunteers within the Troop. Recognized at the dinner were current Scoutmaster Christopher Ross, former Scoutmasters Keith Josephson (2012-2018), John Sandgren (2005-2012) and James Rooney (2002-2005).