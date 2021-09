Even before the pandemic, home booking sites like Airbnb and Vrbo were becoming increasingly popular with travelers. The opportunity to have a homelike experience, complete with full kitchen, extra living space and local flavor, was more appealing than a standard hotel room for many.Arlyce Melheim from Stillwater Minnesota likes to book homes for family trips rather than run-of-the-mill hotel rooms. “I like vacation rentals that feel more homey and are often in a neighborhood rather than on hotel row,” she says.During COVID-19 times, home rentals became even more appealing. Travelers could enjoy a much-needed change of scenery but...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO