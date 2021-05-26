Fishing Poppers for Bass: The Finer Points

SULLIVAN COUNTY - Did you know that the Upper Delaware River is home to some of the best Smallmouth Bass fishing in the United States? And July and August are the perfect time to fish for those “smallies”! Join local Professional Angler, Evan Padua, via Zoom, Wednesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. for a Virtual Fishing Program that will help you catch that trophy bass! Evan Padua is the second generation of the Sweetwater Guide Service, a leading guide service in the Upper Delaware River region for the past 27 years! They fly and spin fish for a variety of species in the river, including Trout, Bass, Shad and Walleye. Join Evan for a seminar of “how-to” spin and fly fishing for smallmouth bass. For more information, and to register for the Zoom link, visit the calendar on our website WSPLonline.org, or call (845) 252-3360.