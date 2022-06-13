Here's how much everyone who works at an American hotel makes
By Madison Hoff,Lydia Warren
Business Insider
4 days ago
The leisure and hospitality industry is still recovering from pandemic-related job losses.
With an employment level of over 15 million, the industry has 1.3 million fewer jobs than in February 2020.
Salaries for hotel jobs vary; the following is a look at how much select hotel positions make.
38. Waiters and waitresses earn a median of $26,480 a year, and 71,020 are employed in the hotel industry. 37. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers earn a median of $26,780 a year, and 25,570 are employed in the hotel industry. 36. Non-restaurant food servers earn a median of $27,360 a year, and 11,770 are employed in the hotel industry. 35. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs earn a median of $27,580 a year, and 4,790 are employed in the hotel industry. 34. Maids and housekeeping cleaners earn a median of $27,830 a year, and 307,930 are employed in the hotel industry. 33. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers earn a median of $27,880 a year, and 28,590 are employed in the hotel industry. 32. Desk clerks earn a median of $27,970 a year, and 200,860 are employed in the hotel industry. 31. Bartenders earn a median of $28,340 a year, and 26,060 are employed in the hotel industry. 30. Baggage porters and bellhops earn a median of $28,560 a year, and 10,530 are employed in the hotel industry. 29. Hosts and hostesses earn a median of $28,700 a year, and 11,460 are employed in the hotel industry. 28. Fast food and counter workers earn a median of $29,340 a year, and 11,440 are employed in the hotel industry. 27. Dishwashers earn a median of $29,410 a year, and 12,580 are employed in the hotel industry. 26. Janitors and cleaners (except maids and housekeeping cleaners) earn a median of $29,440 a year, and 34,520 are employed in the hotel industry. 25. Food preparation workers earn a median of $29,730 a year, and 8,500 are employed in the hotel industry. 24. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers earn a median of $30,340 a year, and 9,050 are employed in the hotel industry. 23. Concierges earn a median of $31,500 a year, and 5,460 are employed in the hotel industry. 22. Office clerks earn a median of $32,290 a year, and 4,990 are employed in the hotel industry. 21. Security guards earn a median of $34,390 a year, and 29,640 are employed in the hotel industry. 20. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks earn a median of $34,990 a year, and 17,170 are employed in the hotel industry. 19. Restaurant cooks earn a median of $35,550 a year, and 44,580 are employed in the hotel industry. 18. Maintenance and repair workers earn a median of $36,370 a year, and 75,770 are employed in the hotel industry. 17. First-Line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers earn a median of $36,940 a year, and 29,270 are employed in the hotel industry. 16. Secretaries and administrative assistants earn a median of $37,150 a year, and 5,180 are employed in the hotel industry. 15. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers earn a median of $38,780 a year, and 30,950 are employed in the hotel industry. 14. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers earn a median of $45,720 a year, and 17,050 are employed in the hotel industry. 13. Meeting, convention, and event planners earn a median of $49,450 a year, and 5,090 are employed in the hotel industry. 12. Sales representatives of services earn a median of $54,250 a year, and 16,040 are employed in the hotel industry. 11. First-Line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers earn a median of $55,990 a year, and 8,050 are employed in the hotel industry. 10. Human resources specialists earn a median of $59,060 a year, and 5,230 are employed in the hotel industry. 9. Lodging managers earn a median of $59,430 a year, and 31,010 are employed in the hotel industry. 8. Accountants and auditors earn a median of $60,820 a year, and 8,400 are employed in the hotel industry. 7. Chefs and head cooks earn a median of $61,760 a year, and 10,000 are employed in the hotel industry. 6. General and operations managers earn a median of $66,560 a year, and 21,740 are employed in the hotel industry. 5. Food service managers earn a median of $73,800 a year, and 5,910 are employed in the hotel industry. 4. Administrative services managers earn a median of $74,120 a year, and 1,200 are employed in the hotel industry. 3. Sales managers earn a median of $82,390 a year, and 6,700 are employed in the hotel industry. 2. Facilities managers earn a median of $88,830 a year, and 4,240 are employed in the hotel industry. 1. Financial managers earn a median of $103,030 a year, and 4,660 are employed in the hotel industry. Method and data source
The leisure and hospitality industry is still recovering from pandemic-related job losses. Employment in the industry is 7.9% below the level it stood at before the pandemic in February 2020. That means employment in leisure and hospitality is 1.3 million below where it was in February 2020 as of May 2022.
Hotels employ a wide variety of workers, and salaries range from well below the US median wage to very high paying.
Hotel jobs tend to be lower paying than average. The median annual wage for an employee in the traveler accommodation industry was just $29,600, below the overall median wage of $45,760, in 2021 (the most recent data). Housekeepers, for example, earned just $27,830 per year in 2021 in the traveler accommodation industry.
The above slides are employment and wages for 38 select occupations in the hotel industry, ranked from lowest to highest median wage. Both the number of people in that job and median annual pay are May 2021 figures from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program.
Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
Kolanovic reiterated his view that the US economy will avoid a recession this year as consumers remain in solid shape.The big upside for stocks is a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Kolanovic expects by year-end. The stock market is poised to erase all of its losses and finish the...
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Coca-Cola's Run: One company that has been a solid investment in the...
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk expanded on his previous commentary on the human population on Wednesday. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that “[Humans] are absurdly concentrated on a tiny percentage of Earth’s surface.”. The entrepreneur said that people in cities think that the Earth is “full”...
The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Social media stocks are reeling after Snap said it would miss its revenue targets and the broader tech sector has buckled. Twitter's stock fell 5.5% Tuesday, dropping below Elon Musk's average purchase price. Musk's potential $1.1 billion profit has become a $40 million loss in just four weeks.
Apple, Inc AAPL, Tesla, Inc TSLA and Nvidia Corporation NVDA were slipping over 3%, 4% and 5% lower, respectively on Friday in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was plunging almost 3%. The CPI data released by the Labor Department showed the Federal Reserve is losing its fight against soaring...
Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
Lumber prices are spiraling as red-hot house prices and the rising cost of mortgages is hitting affordability. Nearly 80% of National Housing Survey respondents reported now is the worst time to buy a home. It's set to worsen as Americans foresee their financial situations deteriorating over the next year.
The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
All international travelers flying into the U.S. must still show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The travel industry argues that the requirement is hurting the economy and is no longer needed. When will the U.S. lift the negative COVID test requirement for international travelers?. Article continues below advertisement. If...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Expert economists and titans of industry are holding their breath about the future of the U.S. economy, wondering whether a crashing stock market and runaway inflation woes will transform into a wider recession.
Comments / 1