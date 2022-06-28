ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Filmmaker Mel Brooks Is the Doting Father to 4 Kids — Learn All About His Children

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qh30U_0LqvezmQ00

Like his incredible, decades-long Hollywood career, Mel Brooks has also had the time of his life being the loving father to his four kids. The American filmmaker, who is best known for The Producers, The Twelve Chairs and Blazing Saddles, passed his show business talent onto his children.

The Hollywood icon married Florence Baum in 1953. The former couple welcomed three kids together — Stephanie Brooks, Nicky Brooks and Eddie Brooks. Sadly, their union ended in divorce in 1962. Just two years later, Mel found love again with Anne Bancroft. They married in 1964 and had just one child together, Max Brooks, in 1972.

Since first becoming a dad so many years ago, Mel is still moving and grooving — despite the loss of his beloved. In 2005, his second wife tragically died of uterine cancer at the age of 73.

At the time, the Young Frankenstein star “was deeply wounded — he couldn’t get out of bed,” Patrick McGillgan, author of the biography Mel Brooks: Funny Man, told Closer. “But he slowly bounced back.” Now, Mel is “like the Energizer Bunny — he keeps going and going.”

The G.I. Jane actress was her husband’s biggest supporter and gave him some valuable advice that he has continued to live by.

“She always said, ‘Follow your heart. It will be a good adventure. What an adventure life turned out to be!” he told People in November 2021.

The EGOT winner leaned on his children during his time of grief after his wife’s passing. They have even been the inspiration behind some of his greatest works. In 2021, Mel authored his memoir, All About Me!, to give fans a deeper look at his biggest projects and his marriage to Anne. He has his son Max to thank for giving him the nudge to take his pen to the paper at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He said, ‘What are you going to do, dad, just sit around and wait for the pandemic to be over? Write a memoir!’” the legendary performer recalled in a December 2021 interview with The Orange County Register.

In addition to his role as a father, Mel also became a grandfather. In a September 2015 interview with USA Today, the film director revealed that he likes being called “Grandpa.”

“I insisted right away that I be called that,” he shared. “People don’t like to admit becoming grandparents. They want to be called Pappy, Pap, or Nick. Nothing with ‘grand’ in it. But I’m old-fashioned. I like it, I earned it and it’s my title.”

Keep scrolling to meet Mel’s four children.

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Mel Brooks’ Late Wife Anne Bancroft Was the Love of His Life: Inside His Marriage History

EGOT winner Mel Brooks has proven just how incredible his acting and filmmaking skills are over the course of his seven-decade-long career. Along his way to stardom, he fell in love twice, resulting in two marriages. He was married to his first wife, Florence Baum, from 1953 to 1962, and moved on with his second wife, Anne Bancroft, one year later. Keep scrolling to learn more about the comedian’s two marriages.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Bancroft
Person
Nick
Person
Max Brooks
Person
Mel Brooks
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#American#The Producers#Egot
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Martin Sheen and His 4 Kids Have a Close Bond! See Their Family Photos Over the Years

Family means everything to Apocalypse Now star Martin Sheen and his longtime wife, Janet Sheen. Since getting married in 1961, the pair welcomed four children together: Emilio Estévez, Ramón Estévez, Charlie Sheen and Renée Estévez. The famous siblings and their father have shared the screen numerous times over the years and posed for photos together at red carpet premieres.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Parents That Has Fans Won Over

Through social media, the Irwin family has reached millions of fans the world over. Though Steve Irwin died in 2006, he is remembered by his family, and widow Terri Irwin (née Raines) just honored what would have been their 30th anniversary. Daughter Bindi Irwin also marked the occasion by sharing an all-new photo of her parents that have fans starstruck with the famous couple all over again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy