Best refrigerators in 2022

The best refrigerators are an essential if you want your food to stay fresher for longer. There’s a bigger difference between refrigerators than you’d think, and the ideal one for you will depend on your specific needs. First, you want it to chill as well as freeze both effectively and evenly. It should also offer enough space and shelving to suit your needs, with designated areas for particular food types. The temperature should be consistent and maintained whenever you open the door to peruse. Plus, it should be energy efficient, so it doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg to run.

If you’re looking for more advanced features, some refrigerators offer Wi-Fi connectivity. With this, you can control and monitor the appliance from your phone, with some even offering internal cameras to check on stock levels. Others are built with glass doors and touchscreen displays, making the designs more versatile than ever before. Whatever your preference, we’ve done the research to find the best refrigerators to suit every circumstance. So, whether you’re strapped for cash, or want all the bells and whistles, there’s one here for everyone. Here are the best refrigerators.

What are the best refrigerators?

After scouring the web for endless hours and taking our own experience into consideration, we found the best refrigerator overall to be the GE Profile PFE28KYNFS French door refrigerator. Its design essentially offers the whole package: excellent temperature control, spacious shelves and an elegant aesthetic. If you’re shopping on a budget, then the Samsung RT18M6215SR is worth considering. The freezer compartment can be converted into further fridge space, plus there's a built-in ice maker.

If the latest tech interests you, then the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator (RF28R7551SR) is worth your investment. It features a large 21-inch touch screen on its door which can double up as a calendar, memo board or even a TV! Hidden cameras inside also mean you can check whether you’re low on milk from your smartphone while shopping for groceries.

The best refrigerators you can buy today

(Image credit: GE)

1. GE Profile PFE28KYNFS

The best refrigerator overall

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 69.8 x 35.7 x 36.25 inches | Refrigerator Capacity: 18.5 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 9.17 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 725 kWh/year

Excellent performance Useful temperature-controlled drawer Hands-free water dispenser EnergyStar certified No smart features

The best refrigerator overall, the GE Profile PFE28KYNFS French door refrigerator is beautifully designed and has a smudge-proof stainless steel finish to keep it looking spiffy. In it you’ll find lots of features for organizing and protecting food. It has a full width shelf with temperature control; at the coldest setting it will keep meat fresh longer and on the warmer one it’s ideal for stashing party trays or a cake when you’re entertaining. One of the shelves slides under itself to make room for a tall item like a pineapple or a giant soda bottle. In the freezer there’s two baskets with dividers to keep food from getting lost in a giant bin.

When you place a glass in the water dispenser, it fills it automatically, so you don’t have to stand and press a button as it dispenses. This is one of the only refrigerators with an advanced water filter that removes pharmaceuticals such as ibuprofen, as well as chlorine and lead. The GE Profile also is available with a slate or black stainless-steel finish.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung RT18M6215SR

Best value refrigerator

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 66 x 28 x 31 inches | Refrigerator Capacity: 12.7 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 4.9 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/No | Energy Consumption: 448 kWh/year

Good amount of storage space The freezer compartment is convertible from freezer to fridge Premium appearance Inexpensive Dents easily

The Samsung RT18M6215SR is the refrigerator to get if you want a great deal and don’t always have use for a freezer. It features FlexZone technology, which means you can convert the freezer compartment to further fridge space. Plus, with 17.6 cu.ft of capacity in total, it’s a good amount of space for such a compact design. The design has a premium appearance, with stainless steel and black stainless steel options available. However, be wary that some found it dents easily.

It comes with a built-in ice maker, plus internal LED lighting — useful if you get cravings in the night. Three refrigerator shelves are also included, along with one shelf in the freezer compartment. It’s worth flagging that these are full-length shelves though, so if you need to store taller items, you’re likely to lose a shelf. It’s Energy Star Certified, which means it will save you money in the long-run. That's another reason why it's such great value.

(Image credit: Frigidaire)

3. Frigidaire FFHB2750TS

Best French Door refrigerator for families

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70.1 x 36 x 28.75 | Refrigerator Capacity: 18 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.7 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Ye | Energy Consumption: 717 kWh/year

Great performance for the price LED lighting Ice and water dispenser Full width deli drawer isn’t temperature controlled Not finger-print resistant Digital panel isn't lit

There's nothing overly flashy about the stainless steel Frigidaire FFHB2750TS, but what you get is solid performance at a great price. It does have an LED control panel and even has an ice and water dispenser in the door. However, even though it has a wide drawer for things like party platters or sheet cakes, the drawer isn’t temperature controlled. So you can’t turn it down very low to keep meat fresh for an extended period of time.

This is a counter depth model, so it won’t stick out and will give your kitchen a sleek, contemporary look. In the freezer, there are two baskets to help you keep frozen foods organized and easy to find. This Frigidaire is EnergyStar rated which means it’s among the models that are easiest on your electric bill.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung RS27T5200SR

Best side-by-side refrigerator

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 35 7/8 x 70 1/16 x 33 ½ | Refrigerator Capacity: 17.9 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 9.5 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 728 kWh/year

Generous capacity Deep inner door shelves Two ice styles to choose from Not very energy efficient

Samsung’s RS27T5200SR side-by-side refrigerator has a classy and timeless design, complete with ice and water dispenser built into the door. There are two styles of ice to choose from, cubed and crushed, and the water dispenser button also acts as a child lock to stop any accidents in the making. There’s ample storage space inside, with an overall capacity of 27.4 cubic feet, and the inner door shelves are particularly deep — great for holding large cartons.

It has a fingerprint-resistant finish to keep it looking pristine, and it’s available in stainless steel and black stainless steel colorways which will suit most modern kitchens. Our only gripe? It’s not the most energy efficient of refrigerators, needing 728 kWh/year to run and it doesn’t carry the Energy Star certification. It’s also not app-compatible, despite the steep price point.

(Image credit: GE)

5. GE GIE18GSNRSS

Best refrigerator for small kitchens

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 67.4 x 28 x 32.5 inches | Refrigerator Capacity: 13.5 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 4 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: No/No | Energy Consumption: 443 kWh/year

Inexpensive Sliding deli drawer Ice maker Single temperature control for refrigerator and freezer

If you need a small refrigerator, perhaps for an apartment, the no-frills GE GTE18GMHES is a nice-looking option. It has glass shelving and comes with an ice maker. For stashing cold cuts and cheeses, there’s a deli drawer that can be moved from one side to another to accommodate a tall item like a pitcher of lemonade. However, this GE lacks humidity controls for the crisper drawers and doesn't have independent controls for the fridge and freezer, so you'll have to pick between "colder" and coldest" for both.

It's the best refrigerator for smaller kitchens. While it's not huge by typical refrigerator standards, this model will give you more than enough room for a big grocery load. Unlike bigger, showier models it will barely make a dent in your electric bill. Three finishes are available: stainless steel, silver, and white.



6. Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator (RF28R7551SR)

The best smart refrigerator

(starting)Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 70 x 35.75 x 36.5 | Refrigerator Capacity: 15.6 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.3 cu ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 755 kWh/year

Touch screen with smart features Built-in cameras Useful temperature controlled drawer Surface isn't non-scratch

Now in its third generation, Samsung's Family Hub smart refrigerator is instantly recognizable by its large 21-inch touch screen, which you can use to order groceries, play music, look up your calendar, watch TV, see who's at your front door and much more. Cameras inside the fridge let you see from your smartphone if you're running low on milk. While we're not high on Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, it is built into the fridge, so you can ask it to control your smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats, robot vacuums and more.

The Family Hub is available in more than a dozen styles, including both counter and full-depth sizes; and three-door and four-door models (the FlexZone Drawer is a handy feature that helps you get to snacks and other frequently used items). In addition to a full-size freezer, the Family Hub is available in a "4 Door Flex" configuration, which lets you switch one compartment from freezer to fridge, depending on your needs.



(Image credit: LG)

7. LG LRDCS2603S

Best bottom-freezer refrigerator

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 69 x 32 x 34 | Refrigerator Capacity: 17.2 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 8.3 cu ft. | Icemaker/Water dispenser: Yes/No | Energy Consumption: 562 kWh/year

Generous capacity Available in black stainless steel No ice or water dispenser

If you’re looking for a premium single-door refrigerator, then look no further. The LG LRDCS2603S offers all the convenience of a more compact design, whilst still boasting an impressive capacity. With a total capacity of 25.5 cu ft, this bottom-freezer refrigerator will easily hold enough groceries for a small family. On top of that, it comes with some quality features, including an ice maker and LED lighting. Plus, it’s available in a black stainless steel design as well as standard stainless steel, so you can match it to your kitchen.

True, there’s no smart connectivity, but you still get a premium design with a generous internal layout, including three shelves and three trays in the refrigerator, and two tray layers in the freezer. It’s not the cheapest, but with it being Energy Star Certified, this refrigerator will pay for itself over time. Just bear in mind that it doesn’t come with an ice or water dispenser.

(Image credit: Bosch)

8. Bosch Counter-Depth Refrigerator B36CT80SNS

Best counter-depth refrigerator

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 72 x 28.5 x 35 | Refrigerator Capacity: 15 cu ft. | Freezer Capacity: 6 cu ft. | Icemaker/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 570 kWh/year | Features: Easy to clean stainless steel finish, Chiller drawer, EnergyStar Certified

Internal water dispenser Useful temperature and humidity controlled pantry drawer EnergyStar certified Expensive

If you’re looking for a counter-depth refrigerator, style is probably super important to you and the Bosch 800 Series B36CT80SNS French door model delivers in spades. It’s handsomely designed in a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and is packed with special features. There’s no ice and water dispenser in the exterior to detract from its sleek appearance, but it has a dispenser inside the fridge door and an ice bin that you can pull out. The ice cubes are uniquely shaped in small pyramids so even they seem special.

Inside there’s a pantry drawer that’s both humidity and temperature controlled so if the two crispers don’t give you enough room for fresh produce, you have another compartment to keep fruits and vegetables crisp. The freezer has 3 bins to keep foods organized and minimize scrounging around to find that bag of peas you know is in there somewhere. By downloading the associated Bosh Home Connect app, you can control the Bosch remotely.

(Image credit: LG)

9. LG LRFVS3006S

The best premium refrigerator for cocktail lovers

Size (with hinges, handles and doors): 68.8 x 35.7 x 36.7 inches | Refrigerator Capacity: 19.3 cu. ft. | Freezer Capacity: 10.4 cu. ft. | Ice/Water dispenser: Yes/Yes | Energy Consumption: 770 kWh/year | Features: Door-in-Door, Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, Automatic water dispenser, Temperature controlled drawer, EnergyStar certified

Makes spheres of ice Useful temperature-controlled drawer Hands-free water dispenser EnergyStar certified Not suited for small kitchens

What’s really unique about the LG LRFV3006S is that it can make beautiful clear balls of ice for high balls or craft cocktails. But of course you get a lot more than that in a fridge that sells for big bucks. This is a French door model with a door in one of the doors that opens on a compartment that’s useful for stashing things your family grabs often like drinks, yogurt, or snacks. When you knock on the door twice, the window in the door lights up so you can see what’s in there before opening it, preventing cold air from escaping while you scrounge around. On the other door, there’s an ice and water dispenser that can accommodate your tallest water bottle or a pitcher and will fill it to a precise amount so you don’t have to stand and press the lever until your glass is full.

Inside there’s a drawer with temperature control for keeping meat icy cold or fruit at a pleasant eating temp as well as two crispers designed to keep produce longer. This is an EnergyStar certified refrigerator which means it will be relatively easy on your electric bill. Connect the LG to Wi-Fi and you can change the temperature from an app on your phone or troubleshoot problems before calling for a service technician.

How we tested the best refrigerators

We conducted extensive online research to find the best refrigerators. We took our time reading up countless reviews to find those with the highest and most consistent ratings. Any faults or recurring problems were an immediate red flag during this research. Those models which were shortlisted demonstrated the highest reputation from consumers and came strongly recommended.

Once we had this list, we also factored in the specifications of every model. We looked at capacity, energy consumption and added features, such as ice and water dispensers. In doing this, we were able to find the models that have the most to offer. During our research, we made sure to consider and include different sizes of refrigerators and alternative layouts to suit all kinds of homes.

Refrigerator sales and deals

If you’re thinking about buying a new refrigerator, be sure to check out our best refrigerator sales and deals page first. We’re constantly updating this with the latest offers and some of our favorite brands have made an appearance.

How to choose the right refrigerator for you



Refrigerator Type

There are four main types of refrigerators:

French Door : This is the most popular model, with two doors that open the refrigerator compartment. This feature makes it easier to access the fridge, such as when a kitchen island might prevent you from fully opening a full-size door. These refrigerators also have the freezer section on the bottom.

: This is the most popular model, with two doors that open the refrigerator compartment. This feature makes it easier to access the fridge, such as when a kitchen island might prevent you from fully opening a full-size door. These refrigerators also have the freezer section on the bottom. Side-by-side : These two-door refrigerators have the freezer compartment on the left side and the refrigerator compartment on the right. This style makes it easier to reach items in the freezer — you don't have to bend down — but makes it harder to fit in wider items, such as pizza boxes and sheet cakes. For this reason, you need to watch you don't overfill your freezer .

: These two-door refrigerators have the freezer compartment on the left side and the refrigerator compartment on the right. This style makes it easier to reach items in the freezer — you don't have to bend down — but makes it harder to fit in wider items, such as pizza boxes and sheet cakes. For this reason, you need to watch you don't overfill your freezer . Top freezer : As the name suggests, the freezer is on the top, with a single door below for the refrigerator. These models make it easier to get to the freezer, at the expense of having to bend down to reach the lower drawers of the refrigerator.

: As the name suggests, the freezer is on the top, with a single door below for the refrigerator. These models make it easier to get to the freezer, at the expense of having to bend down to reach the lower drawers of the refrigerator. Bottom freezer : With the freezer on the bottom, this style of refrigerator makes everything in the main compartment at waist level or higher. It's better for those who don't use their freezer as often. Freezers which are located towards the bottom tend to be easier to defrost manually. So you're less likely to worry about how to defrost a freezer .

Standard vs. counter depth

Many refrigerators come in two sizes: standard and counter depth. Counter-depth refrigerators are not as deep, so their front edge will be aligned with your countertop and kitchen cabinets. While more stylish, this makes them both smaller and more expensive than standard-size refrigerators.

Finish

Stainless steel is currently the most popular finish for all kitchen appliances — black stainless steel is even trendier — but you can also get refrigerators in more traditional white or black. Higher end models can also be outfitted with cabinet-like exteriors, so that they blend in with the rest of your kitchen's decor.

Is it magnetic? Keep in mind that many stainless steel models are not magnetic, so you'll have a harder time posting your kids' artwork and report cards, not to mention those takeout menus.

Will it fit?

There's nothing worse than ordering a fridge, only to find out it won't fit through your front door. Before buying a refrigerator, be sure to measure every opening it will have to go through. Since you can remove the doors from a refrigerator, you have a little more leeway. But, be sure that once it's installed, you'll be able to fully open its doors.

If you're replacing a refrigerator, measure your current model; you'll know that a fridge that size will fit.

When to replace a refrigerator

Most brands will offer a one year warranty with a refrigerator, although the National Association of Home Builders says the lifespan of this product should be around 13 years. Extended warranties are available, however we don’t recommend these because it tends to cost more than any potential repairs. If your repair costs more than half the value of a new refrigerator, we recommend simply replacing it.

The most common refrigerator fault is that it’s struggling to keep the food chilled. Don’t pick up the phone to call a repairman just yet, as this could be fixed easily. The first step is to give both the gasket and coils a quick clean. You should also take a look at what temperature the refrigerator is set to — you might be able to lower it from here. If, on the other hand, your refrigerator is too cold, you can check the internal temperature setting once again. Otherwise, you might have to call in a professional. This problem could be caused by a faulty ice and water dispenser, which you should repair if possible. If the condenser is the problem and your refrigerator isn’t new, then it might be best to replace it.

A refrigerator is constantly running, so it naturally uses up more energy than other appliances. Modern designs are much more energy efficient however, so if you replace an older model, you might notice a difference on your bills. If you’re shopping for a new refrigerator, it’s worth buying one which is Energy Star certified as these are roughly 9% more efficient, which will save you about $200 over its lifetime.

Features to look for

The latest refrigerators come with lots of design features to improve their efficiency and to make them more convenient.

Humidity-controlled bins: Some feature specific produce bins with humidity controls and drawers which can maintain colder temperatures. This will make your meat and vegetables last much longer as both can be stored at the ideal temperature.

Exterior doors: Other models come with small compartments or drawers which can be opened without opening the whole refrigerator. This is ideal for grabbing snacks and means the fridge can better maintain its temperature. Look out for compartments which can be switched from fridge to freezer too.

Reversible doors: If you’re tight for space, reversible doors can be a very useful feature. This essentially means you can remove the fridge/freezer door and install it on the opposite side, so you can open it from left to right, rather than right to left for instance.

Glass doors: You will find this premium feature on LG’s InstaView models. You can essentially see straight into the refrigerator without opening the door by knocking twice — useful for retaining the temperature.

Touch screen: The latest refrigerator designs from Samsung come with touch screen displays. These can do all sorts, from ordering groceries and displaying your calendar to playing music and connecting with your smart home system. These aren’t the cheapest, but they’re certainly impressive.

Water/ice dispensers: Some Water dispensers can automatically fill a glass and some ice dispensers can produce crushed or shaved ice. The possibilities are endless! Many more colors are available these days as well — you don’t have to have a stainless steel finish!

"Smart" features: Smart fridges are much more common too. These can be controlled from your smartphone and will let you know when they detect a fault. Some can even self-diagnose, so the serviceperson will arrive with the right parts.

