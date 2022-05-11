ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mommy-Daughter Goals! See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Cutest Moments

When it comes to Hollywood mommy-daughter duos, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are the cutest in the game. From the moment the reality star gave birth to her little girl in February 2018, Kylie has been documenting their pair’s journey together, and we can't get enough.

It's been more than two years since Kylie welcomed Stormi with ex Travis Scott , but Ky is still in disbelief about her mini-me. "I love this little baby so much I want to burst,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet gushed on Instagram in June 2020. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you, storm baby."

Kardashian Kids Guide: Ages, Birthdays, Middle Names and More!

Kylie and Stormi share a special connection, and they can definitely bond over their shared love of makeup . The curly-haired cutie may be a toddler, but she already loves getting dolled up just like her mama. Ky often records her little one playing with lipsticks. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Stormi becomes a makeup mogul of her own when she gets older. After all, the self-made billionaire encourages it.

When asked if she will allow Stormi to wear makeup by Vogue Czechoslovakia , Kylie said she "will definitely let her. The question is when it will be."

It looks like Kylie is using her own childhood as inspiration for how to raise Stormi. "When I was little, I secretly used my mother’s shadows,” she added. “It left me a lot of freedom and encouraged my creativity. From the sixth grade, I went with purple eye shadows." Considering Kylie turned out to be mega-successful, letting Stormi experiment with her appearance seems like a pretty smart approach.

We Can't Get Enough! See All of Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments

In addition to makeup, Stormi has a number of different hobbies already. The mom of one shared videos of Stormi swimming, taking photos with a Polaroid camera, singing and dancing. The possibilities are endless.

Travis also makes sure his daughter is well-rounded . The "SICKO MODE" rapper "likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” a source exclusively told Life & Style . How sweet!

Kylie continues to share adorable updates on Stormi, showing their adventures together as her little girl grows up. The now-mother of two posted a precious video in May 2022 of Stormi splashing in a bubble bath and washing her hair with Kylie Baby products. In the video, Stormi wore a pink sequin swimsuit and had a big smile on her face the entire time.

Keep scrolling to see Kylie and Stormi's cutest moments.

