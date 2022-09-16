ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s Fatherhood Quotes: I Have ‘Special People to Live for’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yg2Ae_0Lph8VAk00
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images; Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram; David Banks/Getty Images; Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fond of fatherhood! Kanye West became a dad in 2013 when Kim Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, North, and has voiced the joy he’s experienced as a parent ever since.

Saint arrived in 2015, followed by Chicago in 2018, and the rapper and Us Weekly broke the news in January 2019 that the reality star are expecting a fourth child via surrogate. The little one, Psalm, was born on May 9, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. Less than two years after Psalm’s arrival, Us confirmed that Kardashian and West were on the rocks. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

While the rapper has stayed pretty private about his relationship with his little ones, the KKW Beauty creator has always had plenty to say about the babies in her brood whether she’s giving candid confessions about the “stress” she feels before baby No. 4’s arrival or sharing funny stories about her son’s reactions to her revealing outfits.

“My son is actually so overprotective of what I wear,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Us exclusively in April 2019. “If I wear anything too sexy, he’ll run up to me and go, ‘Mom! Cover! Mom! Take that off! Take that off!’ He’ll just start screaming at me if my chest is out, or my legs are out, or if I’m wearing a short dress — forget about it. He’ll run over a blanket to me.”

The Selfish author, who began living separately from the Grammy winner in 2020, added: “I’ve never seen someone so overprotective, and at 3 years old you would think he’d have no idea. Or he’ll just be like, ‘Mom, that looks good. You can wear that.’ He’s so opinionated that it’s so funny.”

She went on to say that she and West play a major part in their kids’ wardrobes. “We make all of the kids’ clothes,” Kardashian told Us at the time. “It’s so much fun for me to see how North’s personal style is evolving and what she’s into. She fully picks out her outfits!”

Even though the makeup mogul definitely dishes about her children more than her husband does, the “I Love It” rapper has said a mixture of sweet and relatable things about his little ones over the years. Keep scrolling to take a look at West’s fatherhood quotes!

