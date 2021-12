I am a beauty and skin-care minimalist; I have very sensitive skin, and have been dealing with some redness and irritation in the last couple of months, so any new product I try has to be very intentional. My general morning routine is cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. I feel like I've tried so many different sunblocks, and have a few requirements: It can't be too matte, as I like my skin to look dewy and glowy. It can't pill, which happens often, and it can't be too thick, which can feel like a film on the skin. I have a couple of products I like, but my new favorite is, hands down, the Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation ($30).

SKIN CARE ・ 16 HOURS AGO