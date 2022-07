MIG Real Estate (MIG) recently purchased The Links at Legacy Ridge, a 232-unit multifamily community in Westminster, for $94 million, according to public records. Bill Chiles, Scott Peterson, Brian Cruz and Colby Matzke with CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt and Structured Finance team in San Diego secured $45.7 million in aquisition financing in the form of a 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of MIG. MIG will use a portion of the loan to renovate all 232 apartment units and exterior common areas to its scope.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO