Why Focusing Equally on Your Church and City Is Key to Growth

The Georgia Genealogical Society will host its first meeting of the year on March 12 via Zoom. The meeting, which begins at 9:45 a.m., will include three sessions. At 10:10 a.m., Stacy Ashmore Cole will present “They Had Names: Stories from Liberty County, Georgia, Slavery Records.” At 11:20 a.m., Brian Hecker explores “Presbyterian Church Records as a Source for African American Genealogy.” He’ll continue with session 2 on the same topic after a lunch break. The cost of the meeting is $12 for members or nonmembers. The deadline for registering by mail is March 9. Send checks to the Georgia Genealogical Society at P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, Ga., 30355. If you use the website gagensociety.org for PayPal registration, the deadline is March 4. See the website seminar page for details. After registering, you will receive a link for the meeting. The meeting will not be recorded, so if you can’t attend due to internet issues, you may ask for a refund.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO