Tech stocks continued to slide in the premarket Friday, one day after they got crushed and sent the Nasdaq down nearly 2.5%. The S&P 500 on Thursday fell nearly 1%, and the Dow, which had been higher earlier in Thursday's session, closed down 0.08%. The Nasdaq's plunge erased Wednesday's big jump after Wall Street seemed OK with the Fed's decision to accelerate its bond-buying taper and signal three interest rate hikes next year. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO