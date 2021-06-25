Cancel
How To Make A Pimm's Cup

By Sam Dangremond
townandcountrymag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sporting world has an impressive roster of iconic cocktails. From the Kentucky Derby's mint julep to the U.S. Open's Honey Deuce, there seems to be something about watching athletic competition that inspires us to mix up a signature sip. Of course, when it comes to the British Grand Slam, Wimbledon, that cocktail could be no other than the Pimm's Cup. A quintessentially British combination of Pimm's No. 1, lemonade, and fruit, it's a refreshing, low-alcohol concoction that's perfect for sipping not only during Wimbledon but all summer long. Here's exactly what you need to make the perfect Wimbledon-watching companion, as well as answers to all of those burning questions you've always had about one of tennis's most famous drinks.

