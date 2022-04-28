ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The surprising things 31 actors have taken from movie sets

By Meghan Cook
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in "Twilight."

Summit Entertainment

  • Robert Downey Jr. said he took home a giant letter "A" from the "Avengers" set.
  • Emma Watson said she took a few things from the set of "Harry Potter."
  • Jennifer Lawrence said she took home Katniss' leather jacket and boots from the "Hunger Games" set.
Reese Witherspoon's contract for "Legally Blonde 2" allowed her to take home a huge wardrobe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwRHM_0Ln3bcvO00
The wardrobe included 77 pairs of Jimmy Choos.

MGM Distribution Co.

In a 2019 interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Reese Witherspoon said she brought home her entire wardrobe from "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde."

She added that keeping the wardrobe was part of her contract and that the looks included 77 pairs of designer Jimmy Choo shoes.

Witherspoon explained that she hasn't worn any of the items since she brought them home.

"I've never touched them [since] and then on the 15th anniversary I took them all out of storage and tried them all on," Witherspoon said. "Some of them fit, some of them didn't, and then I, yeah, I showed them all to my daughter and it was really cool."

Dakota Johnson said she didn't take anything "scandalous" from "Fifty Shades of Grey."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIaVM_0Ln3bcvO00
Dakota Johnson starred in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" series.

Universal Pictures

Dakota Johnson told InStyle in 2020 that she "hardly kept anything" from the "Fifty Shades of Grey" set — and the items she did take are pretty mundane.

"I kept regular stuff like socks and T-shirts," she said . "Nothing scandalous."

Daisy Ridley said she was given a lightsaber from the "Star Wars" movies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QZSX_0Ln3bcvO00
Daisy Ridley in "Star Wars."

Disney/Lucasfilm

In a 2019 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Ridley, who plays Rey in the films, shared that she was given a lightsaber from the "Star Wars" set.

"I worry that someone's going to track me down and break into my house, so I do need to say it's in a safe place," she added. "It's not in my house. "

Adam Driver has some props from his time filming "Star Wars."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5fEU_0Ln3bcvO00
Adam Driver as Kylo Ren.

Disney/Lucafilm

Driver, who played Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker," said he brought home "a lot of stuff" from the movie set .

During a 2019 interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Driver said he has a box containing his lightsaber and that he took his costume from the set, with permission.

"Birds of Prey" star Margot Robbie has some wardrobe items from the movie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8DtN_0Ln3bcvO00
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros.

"I took a pair of shorts that we didn't actually end up wearing as one of the costumes, but I actually really liked them," Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn, told MTV International. in 2020

She also said she has a shirt from Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who played Dinah Lance/Black Canary in the film. Smollett-Bell also said that Robbie has one of Harley's signature bats.

Ella Jay Basco has a cast from "Birds of Prey."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIZDr_0Ln3bcvO00
Ella Jay Basco in "Birds of Prey."

Warner Bros.

Ella Jay Basco, who played Cassandra Cain in "Birds of Prey," said she got to take home her character's pink cast.

"They ended up making like 15 of them, so [the crew was] just like, 'Just take one," she told MTV International .

Jurnee Smollett-Bell also has a few things from "Birds of Prey."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2uln_0Ln3bcvO00
Jurnee Smollett-Bell in "Birds of Prey."

Warner Bros.

Smollett-Bell, who played Dinah Lance/Black Canary in "Birds of Prey" told MTV International that she took Harley Quinn's bat that says "goodnight" and some jewelry worn by her own character, including a belly chain and a nose ring.

Aaron Paul took a car from "Need for Speed."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKtgx_0Ln3bcvO00
It's a racing movie.

Buena Vista

After filming the 2014 racing film "Need for Speed" (2014), Paul took home the 1969 Ford Torino GT from it, per a 2019 interview with Men's Journal .

Aaron Paul also has a letter from "El Camino."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F88jC_0Ln3bcvO00
Aaron Paul stars in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

Netflix

After filming the "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" (2019), Paul kept the letter that his character wrote to Brock , his ex-girlfriend's young son.

Paul has the letter framed .

Zac Efron said he has taken a few things from a wide variety of his movie roles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anE1j_0Ln3bcvO00
Zac Efron as Troy Bolton in "High School Musical."

Disney Channel

In a 2019 interview with BBC Radio 1 , Efron said he's taken a few things from movies he's been in.

He said he took his board shorts from "Baywatch," his basketball jersey from "High School Musical," and the belt he wore as Link Larkin in "Hairspray." He said he sometimes still wears the belt.

Ashley Tisdale said she took her character's entire "High School Musical" wardrobe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpXou_0Ln3bcvO00
Ashley Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in the "High School Musical" series.

Disney Channel

In 2018, Tisdale , who played Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical," told BuzzFeed that she took her character's entire wardrobe from the first film.

"A lot of our clothes are in hall of fames and they didn't have Sharpay's stuff and Disney tried so hard to get the clothes from me and I was like 'No, this is mine," she told BuzzFeed. "So yeah, they don't have any of the clothes from the first movie. I do."

Vanessa Hudgens has an iconic necklace from "HSM."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zf23c_0Ln3bcvO00
Vanessa Hudgens said she should probably sell it for charity.

Disney

In a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella in all three "High School Musical" films, said she still has the necklace Troy Bolton (Efron) gave her in the movies .

"I feel like I need to sell it for charity because it's literally sitting in a little bag rusting," she added.

Jennifer Lawrence said she took home Katniss' leather jacket and boots from the "Hunger Games" set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3101_0Ln3bcvO00
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games."

Lionsgate

From 2012 to 2015, Lawrence portrayed literary hero Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" film series .

Katniss was skilled at both hunting and archery and was rarely seen on screen without her brown leather jacket and boots.

In an E! News interview from the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con, Lawrence was asked if she took anything home from the final film set and responded, "I have the leather jacket — the leather hunting jacket — and my leather hunting boots."

Robert Downey Jr. said he has the giant Avenger's "A" from the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubvSh_0Ln3bcvO00
Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

Marvel

The expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to its humble beginnings with "Iron Man" (2008), so it makes sense that Iron Man himself (Robert Downey Jr.) would want a piece of Avengers history.

"On Age of Ultron, there was a massive Avengers 'A' outside the Avengers center. I have it," Downey said during a " Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview for "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016.

Chris Hemsworth said he took home multiple copies of Thor's hammer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmm8e_0Ln3bcvO00
Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Marvel

During a 2018 interview about "Thor: Ragnarok, " Kimmel asked Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if he got to take Thor's famed hammer Mjolnir home.

Hemsworth replied that he actually took "a few ... about five." When Kimmel questioned where he keeps all of them Hemsworth said, "One's next to the toilet, one's on a mantelpiece somewhere."

Chadwick Boseman said he took Kimoyo beads from the set of "Black Panther."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcGVS_0Ln3bcvO00
Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther."

Marvel/Disney

In a 2018 "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview for "Avengers: Infinity War," Kimmel asked the cast if they had kept any mementos from the Marvel sets.

"I kept the beads, the Kimoyo beads," Boseman said. "I have them on right now."

Boseman wore the Kimoyo beads, an accessory made from Wakandan technology when he played King T'Challa in "Black Panther."

Ryan Reynolds has Deadpool's iconic suit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aL20H_0Ln3bcvO00
"Deadpool."

Marvel/20th Century Fox

During the "Deadpool" film commentary with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, star Reynolds revealed he has a Deadpool suit that he "stole while shooting the film."

The actor said there were originally nine Deadpool suits, and seven of them were destroyed during the making of the film. One of the two remaining suits now resides in his basement.

"I just walked off set with it and basically told them to go fuck themselves. I waited 10 years to do the movie. If they want to take the suit back, they can come try and take it from me," he said. "I was in very good shape when I shot the Deadpool movie and I felt confident that I could take out a 107-pound studio executive."

Reynolds also said the "suit made me weep the first time I saw it" and that it's "a work of art."

Sir Ian McKellen said he took golden coins and a house key to Bag End from "Lord of the Rings."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtgKV_0Ln3bcvO00
Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf.

New Line Productions

McKellen notably portrayed the wizard Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and the subsequent "Hobbit" films.

In an "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit in 2016, McKellen wrote that he took some gold coins from the lair where the dragon in the film was hiding.

McKellen also wrote that he managed to take home the "front door key to Bag End, which I know [director] Peter Jackson is looking for, but will never find."

Robert Pattinson said he took a few pairs of Edward Cullen's underwear from the "Twilight" set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnbdX_0Ln3bcvO00
Robert Pattison as Edward Cullen.

Summit Entertainment

Per CBS New York, at a 2012 press junket for "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," Pattinson, who played the sulky vampire Edward Cullen, said he took home a few pairs of underwear from the movie set.

"I took a lot of underwear to be honest. I did that on all the movies," Pattinson said. "They have the best underwear and I have no idea where they get it from. I use it every day."

Kristen Stewart said she took home some rings from the "Twilight" series.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1obN_0Ln3bcvO00
Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.

Summit Entertainment

In a 2012 interview with People, Stewart said she's taken several of her character's rings from the set of the "Twilight" movies.

In particular, she said she took a moon ring from Bella's mother and the diamond-studded engagement ring Edward proposed to Bella with.

The rings "are really, really extremely important to me," Stewart said in the interview. "I love those things."

Gabrielle Union said she still has her "Bring It On" cheerleading uniform hanging in her closet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkWgp_0Ln3bcvO00
Gabrielle Union as Isis (second from left).

Universal Pictures

In the 2000 comedy "Bring it On" Union played Isis, a young high-school student who led the East Compton Clovers cheer squad. Union's green cheer outfit, striped with accents of orange and yellow, has become synonymous with the movie itself.

In an interview with People Style in 2017 , Union said that she still has the cheer outfit in her closet, though she doesn't wear it.

Daniel Radcliffe said he took home two pairs of Harry Potter's glasses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmyE2_0Ln3bcvO00
Daniel Radcliff as Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter in the notable fantasy franchise, said he took home two pairs of glasses from set — one from the first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and another from the seventh, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1."

In an interview with Daily Mail in 2011 Radcliffe said, "The ones from the first film are absolutely tiny now, but they are very sweet. They are all lens-less as well. There was rarely ever any glass in the actual glasses because of filming problems with reflections."

In 2011, the late Alan Rickman said he took home Severus Snape's wand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MVEo_0Ln3bcvO00
Alan Rickman as Severus Snape.

Warner Bros.

The late Rickman played the grim Severus Snape throughout the entire "Harry Potter" series.

In a 2011 interview with HitFix , Rickman said he kept Severus Snape's wand.

Emma Watson said she snagged Hermione's cloak, wand, and Time-Turner from the "Harry Potter" set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftOKZ_0Ln3bcvO00
Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Watson, who portrayed the highly intelligent witch Hermione Granger in all eight "Harry Potter" films, said she took home several things from the set that reminded her of her time as a Hogwarts student.

"I took my wand, I took my Time-Turner, and I took a cloak," Watson said in her interview with Time for Kids in 2010.

Rupert Grint said he snagged a memento from Harry Potter's old house and also tried to take a costly dragon egg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9WpM_0Ln3bcvO00
Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

Warner Bros.

Grint said he and his costars who played George and Fred Weasley attempted to steal a golden dragon egg from the set of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

"I took the golden egg that was in the fourth film — a dragon egg. Apparently, it was worth a few thousand dollars. I put it in a pillowcase, it was with James [and] Oliver, it was a joint effort. But they tracked it down and got it off us," Grint, who played Harry's best friend Ron Weasley, told BBC Newsbeat in 2010 ,

In regards to a prop that Grint successfully took home, he told the Daily Mail in 2011 that he got the "number 4" from 4 Privet Drive, the house where Harry was raised by his aunt and uncle.

"Well, I kind of stole [it], I suppose," Grint told the publication. "That's quite a nice thing to keep."

Simon Pegg said he took a Starfleet badge from "Star Trek: Into Darkness" but said he'd bring it back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLOd0_0Ln3bcvO00
Simon Pegg as Scotty.

Paramount Pictures

Per Female First's reports, at a press conference for 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness," Pegg talked about how difficult it was to take anything from the set of the "Star Trek" reboot in 2009.

Apparently, security was more relaxed on the set of the sequel because Pegg said he was able to take a Starfleet badge home when he reprised his role as Scotty.

"It was on my costume when I got back to my trailer and it's a beautiful little brass thing," Pegg said. "And I put it in my bag."

Pegg then turned to the film's director J.J. Abrams and joked, "Yeah! What are you gonna do?" before promising Abrams he would bring it back in for the next film.

Taron Egerton said he took a neon sign from the "Rocketman" set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oEdA_0Ln3bcvO00
Taron Egerton in "Rocketman."

Paramount Pictures

In a 2019 interview with British GQ, Egerton, who played famed musician Elton John, said he took the neon Troubadour sign from one of the film's concert stages.

"[It] is obviously really cool and is exactly as it is in the club in LA, which I visited after the shot," Egerton said in the interview.

He said Richard Madden, his costar in the film, told him to take it and put it in his kitchen. Egerton did. He said it's still there today.

Kimberly J. Brown said she has lots of things from the set of "Halloweentown."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPbh3_0Ln3bcvO00
Kimberly J. Brown has a book, a broom, and a few outfits.

Disney Channel

In a 2019 YouTube video with Manny Gutierrez, actress Brown shared that she took a lot of things from the "Halloweentown" set.

The actress said she took the titular book from the film and that Disney gave her the puppet that was Kalabar's bat assistant.

"I also have Marnie's purple cloak and hat from the second and third 'Halloweentown' movies," she said in the video.

She said she also has Marnie's little broom from the second movie.

Timothée Chalamet said he has a helmet and a chain from "The King."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHMPI_0Ln3bcvO00
Timothée Chalamet stars in "The King."

Netflix

While working on the 2019 film "The King," Chalamet told BBC Radio 1 that he got to keep a few things from the set, although he regrets not trying to take home a big sword.

He grabbed the "thick, metal helmet" and a period chain with a "contemporary feel to it" instead.

Chris Evans has almost a whole wardrobe from "Knives Out."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4UEQ_0Ln3bcvO00
Chris Evans said he took home a lot of sweaters.

Claire Folger/Lionsgate

On "People Now," the cast of "Knives Out" (2019) revealed whether or not they took props from the set of the film — most of them said no, but Evans said he took "mostly clothes."

"But I had permission, so that's not stealing," he explained, adding that he got "all the sweaters" from the mystery film.

Julie Andrews kept a pair of shoes from "Mary Poppins."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzS9T_0Ln3bcvO00
Julie Andrews in "Mary Poppins."

Disney

While on "The Graham Norton Show," Andrews said she took home a pair of shoes from "Mary Poppins" (1964).

She said the pair of kicks now serve as doorstops in her home.

Seth Rogen has furniture from "This Is the End."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVWg4_0Ln3bcvO00
Seth Rogen (center) in "This Is the End."

Columbia Pictures

During a 2022 tour of his Houseplant Headquarters for Architectural Digest , the actor pointed out a few green chairs he'd swiped "stolen" from 2013's "This Is the End."

"I stole a lot of the furniture from the set of that movie and shipped it from New Orleans back to Los Angeles and furniture our office and homes with it," Rogen said.

Read the original article on Insider

