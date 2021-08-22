Stephen Colbert

Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” devoted an 11-minute mini-documentary to excoriating CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday, branding him an “epic news bro.”. The harsh clip chronicles his childhood as the son of a governor of New York and brother of a future one, his rise through gimmicky stunts on ABC News to a solo primetime show on CNN and his recent scandals and major life events, from yelling at someone for calling him “Fredo” (which he said is akin to the N-word to Italians), dramatically battling COVID-19 on-air and, of course, advising former governor Andrew Cuomo on how to deal with the accusations of sexual harassment against him. The politician resigned this month, but not before using some of his journalist brother’s proposed defensive statements.