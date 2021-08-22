Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stephen Colbert

primetimer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 15 of 427 articles tagged "Stephen Colbert" Stephen Colbert dancing with Chuck Schumer draws praise and criticism. While some thought that The Late Show host awkwardly dancing with the senate majority leader backstage at the New York... Posted Friday 8/20/21 at 10:31AM EDT. Mike Richards steps down...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 29

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saturday Night Fever#The Late Show#Senate#Sony Pictures Tv#Taliban#Cnn#Fox News#Covid#The Breakfast Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth

American television journalist Chris Cuomo has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. See: A Look at Andrew Cuomo's Net Worth as He Resigns From Role as New York's Governor...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Mike Richards

Showing 1 - 15 of 42 articles tagged "Mike Richards" Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest... Posted Saturday 8/21/21 at 3:10AM EDT. The...
EntertainmentWashington Post

CNN’s Brian Stelter continues shilling for Chris Cuomo

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter won’t quit. On his Sunday show “Reliable Sources,” the longtime media reporter unspooled a risible defense of his own network’s handling of a straightforward ethical disaster: the on-again, off-again coverage of prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo vis-a-vis his brother Andrew M. Cuomo, who on Tuesday announced his plan to resign as governor of New York.
MusicRegister Citizen

Jon Batiste of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' and Disney's 'Soul' heads to Alive@Five

The more directions Jon Batiste’s musical career leads him, the more grounded he becomes. Besides appearing before millions of television viewers nightly as the musical director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Batiste is an Oscar-winning composer, a Grammy-nominated recording artist, a bandleader, and a Black Lives Matter activist. He also co-directs the Jazz Museum in Harlem.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Daily Show’ Delivers Scathing Biography of ‘Epic News Bro’ Chris Cuomo (Video)

Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” devoted an 11-minute mini-documentary to excoriating CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday, branding him an “epic news bro.”. The harsh clip chronicles his childhood as the son of a governor of New York and brother of a future one, his rise through gimmicky stunts on ABC News to a solo primetime show on CNN and his recent scandals and major life events, from yelling at someone for calling him “Fredo” (which he said is akin to the N-word to Italians), dramatically battling COVID-19 on-air and, of course, advising former governor Andrew Cuomo on how to deal with the accusations of sexual harassment against him. The politician resigned this month, but not before using some of his journalist brother’s proposed defensive statements.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.

Comments / 29

Community Policy