newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The Best Pomades for Keeping Your Hair Locked In

By Adam Hurl y, Avidan Grossma n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best pomades can be used to sculpt all types of looks, and not just slicked-back hairstyles. That’s because “pomade” has come to mean so many things. If you might think of it as a shiny rockabilly thing, you're out of date: these days there are just as many fiber and cream pomades for a softer finish.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Natural Hair#Hair Wax#Hair Clay#Perfect Hair#Dry Hair#Black Hair#Effortless Texture#American Crew#Layrite#Imperial Barber#Ulta American Crew#Amazon Murdock London#Amazon Horace#Mr Porter Jack Black#Pankhurst London#Nordstrom Maapilim#Best Pomades#No Shine Pomade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

10 best Aldi beauty dupes of Pixi, Elizabeth Arden and Clinique products that actually work

If you love a bargain, you know Aldi is the place to shop. Whether it’s your weekly groceries, garden furniture or pet essentials, the budget supermarket sells everything you can think of.It’s also made a name for itself as an affordable beauty hotspot, with skincare and make-up products regularly being released in its Specialbuys section, most on limited-edition deals, that look very similar to some of our cult-favourite creams, lotions and beauty staples.As you would expect, the prices are very modest, but is it all gimmick? Or is there a bargain to be found that actually deserves a spot in...
Hair Carecurlynikki.com

Caring for Your Natural Hair Before and After a Dye Job – 11 Tips

Caring for Your Natural Hair Before and After a Dye Job – 11 Tips. Are you planning on peekaboo highlights or an all-over, “new me” kind of dye job? Will it be enchanting green, whimsical pink, or something that’s close to your natural hair color? Whatever your decision, keeping your color-treated natural hair healthy and vibrant will be a priority.
Hair CarePosted by
EatThis

Showering Mistakes That Are Hurting Your Hair, Say Stylists

Given abundance of worries that may exist in your life, showering—something you've mindlessly done every day since you were a child—really shouldn't rank high among them. But according to top stylists, hair-care professionals, and dermatologists, there are likely plenty of mistakes you don't even know you're making in the shower every day that aren't doing your hair any favors. In fact, they could be causing your hair damage. To learn what they are, read on. And for more tips on showering smarter starting now, make sure you're avoiding The Single Worst Time of Day to Take a Shower, Says Experts.
ShoppingPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Face Masks on Amazon Have You Covered

The best face masks on Amazon aren't exactly the most cool or stylish face masks (which we've rounded up at that link). They are, however, solid, functional, and sold in gargantuan quantities. We're talking 10-packs, 50-packs, and—no joke—250-packs. Depending on where you live, you'll still want masks on hand. Venturing into a physical store to do a little celebratory post-vax shopping? You'll need one there. Itching to check out that buzzy exhibition in a cramped downtown gallery? You'll want one there, too. Hopping on public transportation so you can go to the office after a year-long WFH hiatus? You'll definitely need one there—and good luck.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Men's Necklaces on Amazon Are Shockingly Cool

We wouldn’t blame you for asking us how to find the best men’s necklaces on Amazon—at first search, the jewelry situation can seem bleak in Bezos-ville. Much like turning up quality menswear on the everything store, finding a good necklace there isn’t hopeless. It just requires an expert eye and some spare time, both of which we happen to have. And in digging into Amazon’s deepest recesses for endorsable necklaces, we’ve turned up a motley mix of 15 glitzy, DIY-inspired joints and designer gems. Look past the bizarre names and slightly off-putting product shots, and you’ll see something for everyone: chain necklaces and pendants, gold-plated pieces and simple stainless steel. Necklaces with everyman appeal and wilder necklaces that’ll dominate a summer fit. Oh, and puka shells. They’re back!
Hair CareHartford Courant

The best hair steamer

If you have hair texture that’s on the drier side, a hair steamer is an at-home device that offers a deeply restorative treatment. The moist heat emitted by the steamer’s hood hydrates hair strands. It can also enhance deep-conditioning treatments by opening up the hair follicle so that product can penetrate deeper.
Hair Careelkgrovetribune.com

Hair Care: Which Supplement Is Best For You?

I’ve always been proud of my hair. It’s fun to style, fun to dye, and fun to cut (by a professional of course). I had begun to notice in the last year that my hair was thinning and becoming rather dry. Being only 19, I found this concerning! So my search for the best supplement began.
Hair Carehelloglow.co

Sea Salt Spray vs. Sugar Spray: Which is the Key to Your Best Beachy Hair?

I don’t know about you, but I don’t have good beach hair. The entire “beach hair don’t care” premise is lost on me. Something about my particular hair texture — not entirely straight nor curly, doesn’t respond well to air drying naturally — never allows me to have good hair when I’m actually at the beach. My beach hair leaves me caring very much about the fact that I look more like Medusa and less like a mermaid.
Makeupbestproducts.com

The 15 Best Setting Sprays That’ll Lock Your Makeup in Place for Hours

Warmer weather is swiftly approaching, and our makeup is starting to sweat off just thinking about it. Luckily, our editors were prepared and tested the best makeup-setting sprays on the market, and your new favorite is definitely on this list. Taking your final step beyond a setting powder, setting sprays...
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

12 best hairsprays that hold your locks in place without feeling stiff

For some of us hairspray brings back memories of crunchy perms and rock-hard fringes – but times have changed and brands have gotten clever with lightweight formulas that can hold your hair in place without it feeling stiff or sticky.A good hairspray can give you a fresh-from-the-hairdresser look, so whether you want to give your curls some volume or keep an updo in place, we’ve tested them on how well they hold your style, without feeling too rigid. And while we want to keep our locks in place, we don’t want to damage them, so extra points go to any...
Hair CareOrlando Sentinel

How to get rid of static hair

There are few things more irritating than having a great hair day ruined by staticky, flyaway hairs. But how exactly do you get rid of static hair? Whether you’re dealing with natural hair, a wig or a weave, here’s a detailed look into what causes static hair, the best products to treat it and what you can do to avoid it in the future.
Esquire

The 13 Best Beard Trimmers for Every Type of Facial Hair

All beards might be beautiful, but they aren’t created equal. Growing a beard is just the first, albeit the hardest, step. Once you have some length to your whiskers, you enter a whole new world of upkeep—washing, styling, maintaining, and most important, shaping. No matter what look you’re going for—everything from perma-stubble to gloriously bearded George Clooney—a beard trimmer is your best friend. Think of trimming your beard as getting a haircut, only more often; it not only keeps your beard from looking unruly and sending you into Grizzly Adams territory, but also makes it easier to maintain and style. Finding the right beard trimmer, however, is not always easy. Whatever kind of beard you have or your experience level, start with this list of the 13 best beard trimmers and you’re on your way.
Hair Carethemanual.com

The Best Charcoal Grooming Products for Better Hair and Skin

Charcoal. The substance that turns your teeth black while brushing and your steak medium-well by grilling. Pretty crazy, right? Actually, those two charcoals are slightly different. Activated charcoal — the charcoal used for health purposes — is the type we want to focus on. Aside from leaving your teeth pearly white, activated charcoal also is great at stripping away dirt from your skin and hair.
Hair CareGreatist

Is Black Tea an Unbe-Leafable Hair Remedy?

Tea isn’t just a delicious and nutritious bevy for sippin’. Black tea is also hailed as a hair treatment if you can spare pouring it onto you head instead of in your cup. Black tea might have some pretty dope benefits for your hair. Folks use it to:. boost color.
Hair Careprogramminginsider.com

Causes of Hair Loss: Why SMP is the Best Solution?

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Hair loss is a common problem in the life of both men and women. It can occur anywhere in our body, but in most cases, it will affect the scalp. Hair loss is not always easy to treat. It can cause mental distress to people who can’t embrace baldness, but other people can easily accept it as part of their lives.
Hair Carethetrendspotter.net

Passion Twist Hairstyles That Will Protect Your Hair in Style

Passion twists are a new favorite way to wear two-strand twists. They were created by Miami hairstylist Kailyn Rogers, who also goes by the name The BohoBabe, back in 2018. She named them after her mom, whose name is Passion. You have likely seen them everywhere on social media because they are stunning, and there are many benefits to having them. They are a protective style for your hair, allowing it to grow. Not only can this look be worn short, medium, or long and in various updos or down, it is also water-friendly. This makes it perfect for summer because you can go for a swim or wash your hair. To learn all about this chic look and how to maintain it, keep reading to feel inspired.
Hair CarePosted by
30Seconds

Caring for Gray Hair: These Pro Hair-care Tips for Gray Hair Will Make Your Gray Hair Look Gorgeous

“Going gray,” whether fully or partially, is inevitable, usually between the ages of 35 and 44. As we age, our bodies stop producing melanin, which gives hair color, and when that slows down, hair changes to gray, silver or even white. And while it’s common for people to describe gray hair as having a vastly different texture than born-with hair, the fact is, structurally, it’s not actually different, it’s the same composition.