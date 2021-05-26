The Best Pomades for Keeping Your Hair Locked In
The best pomades can be used to sculpt all types of looks, and not just slicked-back hairstyles. That's because "pomade" has come to mean so many things. If you might think of it as a shiny rockabilly thing, you're out of date: these days there are just as many fiber and cream pomades for a softer finish.