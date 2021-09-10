CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Katie Holmes Makes Walking the Red Carpet Look Easy! See Her Best Met Gala Looks Over the Years

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPsKx_0Lm3GQ2E00

It’s no surprise that Katie Holmes is one of Hollywood’s most notable fashionistas. Whether she’s casually shopping around New York City or walking the red carpet at some of the most prestigious events, the Batman Begins actress always looks better than ever. Time and time again, Katie has especially wowed at the annual Met Gala.

The beloved star first attended the high-fashion event in May 2008 alongside her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Katie looked absolutely radiant in a sleeveless red gown with bright blue heels, accompanying her look with flattering makeup and a bob haircut with bangs. The actress and the Top Gun alum looked perfect for the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” theme.

Upon the former couple’s divorce in 2012, Katie showed up solo for the 2013 Met Gala wearing an angelic white frock that featured a long and elegant train. The Dawson’s Creek alum looked beautiful as ever as she tied her long brunette locks up into an intricate bun.

As the years have passed, Katie has stepped out at the A-list event — which is organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — wearing plenty other stylish ensembles.

Katie’s gorgeous purple gown for the 2019 Met Gala wasn’t the only reason she made headlines that year, though. Attending alongside then-boyfriend Jamie Foxx, Katie and the comedian made their public debut as a couple. The actress and Jamie looked so happy as they posed for a photo inside the event.

Despite their sweet display, Katie and Jamie called it quits just three months later in August 2019. At the time, a source confirmed the news to In Touch, revealing the former lovers ended their six-year relationship because they’ve “been arguing nonstop over his partying.”

“For months, [Jamie has] been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” an insider said. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long-distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

Since their split, Katie moved on with Emilio Vitolo, whom she started dating in September 2020. However, Closer confirmed the two ended their whirlwind romance in May 2021. Fortunately, Katie and the chef “parted ways amicably [and] remain friends,” a source told Us Weekly.

Single or not, Katie doesn’t need a date to shut down the red carpet!

To see a roundup of the star’s best Met Gala looks through the years, scroll through the gallery below.

Comments / 3

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Katie Holmes
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13. The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

The Making of Grimes’s “Dune-esque” 2021 Met Gala Look—Plus, the Meaning Behind Her Sword

“I mean, I feel like it started as a Dune thing,” says Grimes (the experimental musician also known as C, and possibly soon, Clair de Lune), of the look that she and stylist Turner created for tonight’s Met Gala red carpet. She’s uptown on Sunday morning , sitting on a bed of silky sheets in New York’s Carlyle Hotel next to a large sword (which she plans to carry on the red carpet), and waiting for a breakfast spread to arrive. Turner glides around the room arranging various chrome accessories. It’s about 30 hours until the red carpet begins for 2021’s gala, celebrating the new exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and we’re discussing the logic that led them here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Us Weekly#Batman Begins#Time
ETOnline.com

Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks

Zendaya is a style star if there ever was one! Aided by a decade of working with stylist Law Roach, the Euphoria star is happy to try daring looks, and she pulls everything off in the fiercest way possible. “It doesn’t seem like 10 years at all. We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” Roach told WWD. “I think the process has become easier, and we know each other like the back of our hands. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates. She calls me her fashion godbrother. It’s just such a beautiful, easy thing. There’s a lot of trust.” Scroll through to see some of those incredible looks that have made Z a bonafide fashion queen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Relive the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the Met Gala 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night! Every year, style gurus galore wait with bated breath to see what the world’s biggest celebs wear to the Met Gala, the illustrious annual ball on the first Monday in May. The theme always calls for one’s absolute best, and usually, most fashion-conscious celebs don’t disappoint. But as with every A-List event, there are some fashion wins and fashion losses — and it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t reflect on them all. So, allow us to show you who ~slayed~ and who laid … down in the dirt and admitted style defeat at the last ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Zoë Kravitz Shines in See-Through Gown as She and Channing Tatum Arrive Separately to Met Gala

There are no Big Little Lies here: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are bound to cross paths inside the 2021 Met Gala. While they've yet to officially make their red carpet debut as a couple, all eyes were on the actor as he arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art noticeably solo. Not soon after, Zoë arrived on her own in a daring look that instantly made our Best Dressed list. On Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—without any Crocs in sight!—to celebrate the star-studded fashion extravaganza. The High Fidelity actress, who took a break from directing Channing for her feature film...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Former Child Star Hailee Steinfeld Looked Unrecognizable at the Met Gala

As each one of these events does, this year's Met Gala yielded a wide array of looks from its celebrity guests. There were those who stayed on the theme—"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"—and those who strayed outside of it. And while some stars looked very much like themselves, others used the night to try something new. Frequent invitee Kim Kardashian was quite literally unrecognizable because you couldn't see her face, and Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a look that had fans watching at home questioning whether the photos of her were even labelled correctly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy