Katie Holmes Makes Walking the Red Carpet Look Easy! See Her Best Met Gala Looks Over the Years

It’s no surprise that Katie Holmes is one of Hollywood’s most notable fashionistas. Whether she’s casually shopping around New York City or walking the red carpet at some of the most prestigious events, the Batman Begins actress always looks better than ever. Time and time again, Katie has especially wowed at the annual Met Gala.

The beloved star first attended the high-fashion event in May 2008 alongside her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Katie looked absolutely radiant in a sleeveless red gown with bright blue heels, accompanying her look with flattering makeup and a bob haircut with bangs. The actress and the Top Gun alum looked perfect for the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” theme.

Upon the former couple’s divorce in 2012, Katie showed up solo for the 2013 Met Gala wearing an angelic white frock that featured a long and elegant train. The Dawson’s Creek alum looked beautiful as ever as she tied her long brunette locks up into an intricate bun.

As the years have passed, Katie has stepped out at the A-list event — which is organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — wearing plenty other stylish ensembles.

Katie’s gorgeous purple gown for the 2019 Met Gala wasn’t the only reason she made headlines that year, though. Attending alongside then-boyfriend Jamie Foxx, Katie and the comedian made their public debut as a couple. The actress and Jamie looked so happy as they posed for a photo inside the event.

Despite their sweet display, Katie and Jamie called it quits just three months later in August 2019. At the time, a source confirmed the news to In Touch, revealing the former lovers ended their six-year relationship because they’ve “been arguing nonstop over his partying.”

“For months, [Jamie has] been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” an insider said. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long-distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

Since their split, Katie moved on with Emilio Vitolo, whom she started dating in September 2020. However, Closer confirmed the two ended their whirlwind romance in May 2021. Fortunately, Katie and the chef “parted ways amicably [and] remain friends,” a source told Us Weekly.

Single or not, Katie doesn’t need a date to shut down the red carpet!

To see a roundup of the star’s best Met Gala looks through the years, scroll through the gallery below.