As someone with very long, thick, curly-wavy hair, wash days take a hefty amount of time and effort. There's a lot of hair to wash and condition. I'd also be remiss not to mention that my strands are naturally dry and fragile—and I further add insult to injury by color-treating my hair. All of this is to say that my strands are delicate little things, and I'm very precious about how I treat them in the shower.

HAIR CARE ・ 21 DAYS AGO