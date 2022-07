A Trinity man who in November 2020 confessed to a 1995 homicide died before being arraigned for murder, according to a court document filed this week. Johnny Dwight Whited, 55, was terminally ill when he confessed, according to Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam. Whited’s lawyer, Griff Belser, said his client had lung cancer and he believes that was the cause of death. He died June 27, according an order filed Sunday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell dismissing the charge.

