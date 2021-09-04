CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Serum Saved My Eyelashes After I Accidentally Cut Them Off

By Brittany Romano
 6 days ago
This Top Serum for Long and Thick Eyelashes Is Nearly $100 Off in the Nordstrom Sale

Just about everyone who knows me knows I’ll try anything once. It’s the curse and blessing I’ve been born into and despite my many attempts, I cannot seem to outgrow it. I wear my badges of honor with pride and every experience has taught me something. Whether good or bad, I learned. The toughest lesson I taught myself? I will never master the art of at-home waxing.

Want to know what Mr. Miyagi got wrong in The Karate Kid? Wax on, wax off isn’t real. Well, at least it wasn’t for me. When testing out an at-home kit for the first time, the wax that was intended for my eyebrows ended up directly on my eyelashes. So, I did what any normal 14-year-old would do, who had limited internet use; I used scissors and cut them off.

Fast-forward about 10 years and I am walking proof that this eyelash serum doesn’t just grow lashes. It grows them back bigger and better than ever!

See it: Grab the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum at Amazon!

The GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is the product to use when looking to grow natural-looking lashes that are thicker, healthier and even fuller.

Long before it was crowned the Cosmopolitan 2019 Beauty Award winner or the Harper BAZAAR 2019 Anti-Aging Award winner, it was my winner. And yes just like all of the nearly 2,000 reviewers, I too was blown away. It’s the cult favorite blend that looks to all natural ingredients such as vitamins, antioxidant and even amino acids.

It’s the easy, safe and effective formula that looks to do things like enhance short or thinning lashes and claims to be ideal for restoring the appearance of brittle or damaged lashes. It’s even great for lashes that are completely gone.

The easy-to-use serum is designed much like eyeliner. Simply swipe it on making sure it is applied directly to our eyelids once daily in the evening before bed. It’s also recommended to let this serum dry for about 1-2 minutes before continuing on with any beauty or skin regimen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd26o_0LkxHcPO00
Amazon

See it: Grab the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum at Amazon!

Users should expect to see results in four to six weeks with gradual use. For maximum results, it’s also recommended to use the entire bottle for a full three-month period and let the magic work itself out.

Now, I’m not alone in my feelings. Nearly 2,000 reviewers chimed in to say the hype is real too. Across the board, reviewers said their lashes appeared longer, thicker and fuller with regular use. One reviewer claimed that the results were so good, people thought their lashes were fake. I mean, could we ask for anything more?

The one reviewer who stood out? The one who credited patience as the true winner here. This reviewer said that little by little, they began to see results. Not only did their patience grow but their lashes did, too!

Honestly, I could write a book about all the reasons I love this serum. When looking for longer-than-life, bigger-and-better lashes? This serum is the one-and-only option. After all, I’m living proof.

See it: Grab the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum at Amazon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy