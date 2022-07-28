ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Back-to-School Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back-to-school events in Southwest Louisiana. Send your event, with a flier, to news@kplctv.com. Gordon Gives Backpacks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last), Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, 3042 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Free backpacks filled with school supplies for K-5 students. One per student, three per family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Some SWLA schools qualify for free breakfasts, lunches

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some public schools in SWLA will provide free meals to all students this school year. Calcasieu Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Cameron Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 31, 2022. Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace. Chad Everett Jones, 31, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges). Richard Dean Shetler II, 30, Lake Charles: Third...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Class of 2023 Prospects from SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football is just around the corner, and teams are starting to return to the football field for practice, which means we have reached the final week of our 7-In-Seven Countdown. This week we are counting down the top-seven Class of 2023 Prospects from Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

A ‘sign’ of progress at Capital One Tower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s one of the first physical ‘signs’ of progress at the Capital One Tower. Hertz Investment Group now has a sign in front of the building announcing the rebuild. The building has sat in its current boarded-up state since Hurricane Laura -...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

