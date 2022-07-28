Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO