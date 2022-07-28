www.kplctv.com
KPLC TV
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
KPLC TV
SWLA Back-to-School Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back-to-school events in Southwest Louisiana. Send your event, with a flier, to news@kplctv.com. Gordon Gives Backpacks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last), Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, 3042 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Free backpacks filled with school supplies for K-5 students. One per student, three per family.
KPLC TV
Some SWLA schools qualify for free breakfasts, lunches
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some public schools in SWLA will provide free meals to all students this school year. Calcasieu Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Cameron Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 31, 2022. Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace. Chad Everett Jones, 31, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges). Richard Dean Shetler II, 30, Lake Charles: Third...
KPLC TV
7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Class of 2023 Prospects from SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football is just around the corner, and teams are starting to return to the football field for practice, which means we have reached the final week of our 7-In-Seven Countdown. This week we are counting down the top-seven Class of 2023 Prospects from Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
KPLC TV
A ‘sign’ of progress at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s one of the first physical ‘signs’ of progress at the Capital One Tower. Hertz Investment Group now has a sign in front of the building announcing the rebuild. The building has sat in its current boarded-up state since Hurricane Laura -...
KPLC TV
DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances this week; highest Thursday and Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms wind down this afternoon, we get ready for another nice evening with temperatures cooling off through the 80s and 70s overnight. The pattern resumes Tuesday with late morning through afternoon scattered downpours. Chances of rain tomorrow remain the same at 40% and again on Wednesday.
