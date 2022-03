Bioshock creator Ken Levine was crucial to the development of XCOM 2. Speaking to Edge Magazine, XCOM 2 director Jake Solomon said that a key idea for his sequel came directly from Levine: "The kernel of the idea - that the aliens won - came from Ken Levine. I stole it from him. We're good friends, and Ken is a very big XCOM fan. He was like 'take it, use it.' Having a strong theme like that led to stuff like very basic stealth and hacking. It was a huge project and took a really long time, a lot like Enemy Unknown. It had all these changes that weren't going well, and then of course came together."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO