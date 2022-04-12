This map shows the highest-paying job in every state, excluding doctors

Medical specializations are the highest-paying job in many states and DC as of May 2021.

We found the highest-paying job, excluding doctors and dentists, in each state and DC using BLS data.

Chief executives are at the top in almost half the states and DC based on jobs with at least 1,000 employees.

Doctors earn a lot of money across the board, but other professions can also pay well.

Medical doctors of various specializations are the highest-paying job in many US states , including in Colorado and Maine. Insider took a look at the highest-paying job in each state and DC outside of physicians.

For our analysis, we looked at occupations for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported at least 1,000 employees in the state with the highest average salary in 2021, the most recent year that data is available. There could be occupations in a state with higher averages, but because they have less than 1,000 people working in them, they're not part of this analysis. The data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and excludes several professions for medical doctors and dentists.

To get a sense of what occupations, other than doctors, are well paid across the US, we excluded cardiologists, dermatologists, radiologists, family or emergency medicine physicians, surgeons, dentists, anesthesiologists, general internal medicine physicians, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, pathologists, orthodontists, neurologists, and all other general physicians.

Chief executives dominate the non-medical occupations; this occupation is the highest-paying job in 23 states as well as Washington DC based on our methodology.

Below we included the 11 different high-paying jobs across the US, apart from doctors, in alphabetical order. We also included their mean annual salary in each state and Washington DC.

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Arizona: $195,580

Florida: $232,600

Virginia: $206,690

Architectural and engineering managers

Colorado: $177,220

Louisiana: $161,240

New Hampshire: $158,700

New Mexico: $179,560

Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Arkansas: $159,310

Chief executives

Alaska: $148,400

District of Columbia: $290,560

Indiana: $206,910

Iowa: $191,010

Kansas: $168,160

Kentucky: $192,590

Maine: $149,440

Maryland: $225,160

Massachusetts: $267,070

Michigan: $258,270

Nebraska: $224,420

Nevada: $224,580

New York: $256,810

North Carolina: $262,660

Ohio: $214,990

Oklahoma: $148,610

Pennsylvania: $232,630

South Carolina: $195,930

Tennessee: $176,650

Texas: $264,210

Utah: $185,890

Washington: $279,590

West Virginia: $180,700

Wisconsin: $217,480

Computer and information systems managers

Georgia: $157,290

Financial managers

Connecticut: $162,270

Delaware: $191,020

North Dakota: $132,190

Rhode Island: $169,760

Vermont: $120,280

General and operations managers

South Dakota: $129,370

Wyoming: $99,340

Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Mississippi: $163,160

Oregon: $158,080

Medical and health services managers

Hawaii: $130,930

Nurse anesthetists

Alabama: $188,840

California: $232,540

Illinois: $250,280

Minnesota: $214,460

Missouri: $192,320

New Jersey: $263,850

Pharmacists

Idaho: $122,420

Montana: $120,660