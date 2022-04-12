This map shows the highest-paying job in every state, excluding doctors
- Medical specializations are the highest-paying job in many states and DC as of May 2021.
- We found the highest-paying job, excluding doctors and dentists, in each state and DC using BLS data.
- Chief executives are at the top in almost half the states and DC based on jobs with at least 1,000 employees.
Doctors earn a lot of money across the board, but other professions can also pay well.
Medical doctors of various specializations are the highest-paying job in many US states , including in Colorado and Maine. Insider took a look at the highest-paying job in each state and DC outside of physicians.
For our analysis, we looked at occupations for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported at least 1,000 employees in the state with the highest average salary in 2021, the most recent year that data is available. There could be occupations in a state with higher averages, but because they have less than 1,000 people working in them, they're not part of this analysis. The data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and excludes several professions for medical doctors and dentists.
To get a sense of what occupations, other than doctors, are well paid across the US, we excluded cardiologists, dermatologists, radiologists, family or emergency medicine physicians, surgeons, dentists, anesthesiologists, general internal medicine physicians, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, pathologists, orthodontists, neurologists, and all other general physicians.
Chief executives dominate the non-medical occupations; this occupation is the highest-paying job in 23 states as well as Washington DC based on our methodology.
Below we included the 11 different high-paying jobs across the US, apart from doctors, in alphabetical order. We also included their mean annual salary in each state and Washington DC.Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Arizona: $195,580
Florida: $232,600
Virginia: $206,690Architectural and engineering managers
Colorado: $177,220
Louisiana: $161,240
New Hampshire: $158,700
New Mexico: $179,560Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Arkansas: $159,310Chief executives
Alaska: $148,400
District of Columbia: $290,560
Indiana: $206,910
Iowa: $191,010
Kansas: $168,160
Kentucky: $192,590
Maine: $149,440
Maryland: $225,160
Massachusetts: $267,070
Michigan: $258,270
Nebraska: $224,420
Nevada: $224,580
New York: $256,810
North Carolina: $262,660
Ohio: $214,990
Oklahoma: $148,610
Pennsylvania: $232,630
South Carolina: $195,930
Tennessee: $176,650
Texas: $264,210
Utah: $185,890
Washington: $279,590
West Virginia: $180,700
Wisconsin: $217,480Computer and information systems managers
Georgia: $157,290Financial managers
Connecticut: $162,270
Delaware: $191,020
North Dakota: $132,190
Rhode Island: $169,760
Vermont: $120,280General and operations managers
South Dakota: $129,370
Wyoming: $99,340Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Mississippi: $163,160
Oregon: $158,080Medical and health services managers
Hawaii: $130,930Nurse anesthetists
Alabama: $188,840
California: $232,540
Illinois: $250,280
Minnesota: $214,460
Missouri: $192,320
New Jersey: $263,850Pharmacists
Idaho: $122,420
