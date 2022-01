It’s been a decade since “The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim” was released and much like an adventurer with an arrow in the knee, nothing’s been the same since. Bethesda Studios’ open world role-playing game (RPG) brought home a trove of “game of the year” wins and nominations upon its initial release and was considered a major step forward for the franchise: improved graphics, streamlined gameplay, the dragon shout attacks etc. For the game’s “Anniversary Edition” (and seventh reissue); new gear, quests and fishing (!) have been added to reward (and reassure) loyal fans.

