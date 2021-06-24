25 Affordable Summer Dresses That Look Anything But

Hello, everyone! I hope you had a great weekend and have started the week off in a positive way! I am a bit tired from the fun chaos of last week, and it’s going to be another one of those weeks. My daughter and I spent yesterday afternoon in the Forestwood Antique Mall in Dallas. This has been one of my very favorite places to find furniture and treasures. We went crazy finding things for her new house! I have loved shopping in antique stores and malls my whole life and think I passed the bug to her! When we got in the car, we decided that maybe we should have a business together and open up a booth. She is the CEO of a start-up, so guess who would be running it?