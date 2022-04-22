ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Things I’d Actually Consider Buying for My Mom This Mother’s Day—Starting at $7

By Summer Cartwright and Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago

Mother’s Day always sends me into a tailspin. A whole day dedicated to my incredible, iconic and inspiring mom should be perfect and include the perfect gifts . This is why it’s so stressful coming up with something each year that’ll do her justice. Heck, I’m a shopping editor who lives online and spends hours a day scouting out the best skincare and fashion essentials around. I think the biggest issue for me is narrowing down what to get her. There are so many things out there!! But my indecisive mind can be a good thing sometimes. Right now, for example, I rounded up every single one of my stellar gift ideas for you and everyone else online to take or use as inspo. Being flustered isn’t all bad.

I’ve learned over the years that the best Mother’s Day gifts are things that she can use and be reminded of daily. They don’t have to be lavish—though that certainly doesn’t help—they just have to be something that she actually likes and can appreciate. While bathrobes are always a kind thought, take your brainstorm up a notch and really think about who she is and what her daily routine looks like. If she has been in a baking mood lately like my mom has, consider gifting her with a new pan or bread mold that’ll take her creations to the next level. If she’s always keen on listening to classics, why not get her a record player and records of her favorite artists. Did she just get a well-deserved promotion after spending way too many hours a day in the office? How about giving her an adorable new work tote that she can show off to her colleagues.

See, it’s really not that hard when it comes down to it. But don’t worry. I’ll guide you through even more picks below. Whether you want a last-minute Mother’s Day present from Amazon that’ll ship to your house in 2.5 seconds, or finally have the revenue stream to gift her a luxury fragrance she’s been (not so subtly) hinting about, you’ll find the most on-brand gift for your mom below. In fact, you might even find things for your step-mom, mother-in-law and grandmother to enjoy. The more the merrier!

Check out the best Mother’s Day gift ideas below, before you’re left scrambling for something at the drugstore like last year. Yes, she could tell. No, she wasn’t mad. But it certainly should be made up for this year…

Croissant Dôme Cuff Bracelet

If you’re looking for quality jewelry that will last—but won’t cost you thousands, Mejuri is the place you need to go . To make its luxury staples accessible across budgets, Mejuri works directly with jewelers so there aren’t any additional costs from outside parties. This way, you can buy a stunning bracelet like the Croissant Dôme , for under $150. The show-stopping sterling silver piece is coated with 18k solid gold so that it glimmers and shimmers in any light. This accessory has a vintage look to it that’s hard to find, and it’ll undoubtedly be a staple for your mom.



Croissant Dôme Cuff Bracelet $148


If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift for your sentimental mom, a portrait from Paint Your Life will be a home run. They take real photos and turn them into art that can proudly be displayed for years to come. You might think that something like this would cost a fortune, but prices start at $199 and come with payment plans, so you would really only have to spend $40 if you ordered one today.



Paint Your Life Portrait From $199


Joseph Joseph 5-pc SlimBlock Knife Set with Sharpener

There’s never a day my mom doesn’t whip up something amazing in the kitchen. Whether it’s a simple breakfast of peanut butter toast and sliced bananas with cinnamon on top or a decadent pot roast for dinner, she’s always getting creative and crafty with her recipes. All this kitchen action means one thing: she runs through knives left and right. I mean, I’ve never seen them dull so quick!

This knife set could make her life so much easier. It’s got a paring, serrated, Santoku, bread and chef’s knife all in one spot. Plus, it has a detachable ceramic sharpener . The sleek stainless steel blades are impressive on their own, but combined together in this block set is a whole new world of luxury. The color-coded tops are just an added bonus to this set’s functionality. Now, she won’t have to guess which knife she’s about to pick up. She’ll know based on color. Genius.



Joseph Joseph 5-pc SlimBlock Knife Set… $56.88 (originally $81.75)


Miller Cloud Sandal

Give style and comfort with these Tory Burch sandals that come with the iconic crest, but also an incredibly durable cork sole similar to Birkenstocks. They exude class and comfort.



Miller Cloud Sandal $228


Apple Watch SE

I don’t know what it is, but moms love Apple Watches . They just do. If you get your mom one, you’ll become her favorite and stay that way so long as you continue to help her with updates and new settings. I’m speaking from experience in case you couldn’t tell.



Apple Watch SE $299 (originally $329)


Fleming Convertable Shoulder Bag

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a designer handbag. This Tory Burch style is functional and fabulous.



Fleming Convertable Shoulder Bag $598


Nourishing & Exfoliating Body Skincare Kit

Tula’s top-rated moisturizer and body exfoliator are included in the brand’s body skincare kit which reviewers say is a “holy grail” for dry, patchy skin. It scrubs away flakes to unveil glistening, vibrant skin. It’s the closest thing your mom will get to a spa treatment at home—for under $60 .



Nourishing & Exfoliating Body Skincare… $58


Ray-Ban Rb4259 Round Sunglasses

Whoever started putting moms in the unfashionable gift corner needs to be prosecuted. Stop going for the fluffy, outdated-looking gifts and get her something as cool as she is. These Ray-Bans are sleek as hell , and match everything there is. She’ll look like the badass she is wearing these Reese Witherspoon-approved sunnies.



Ray-Ban Rb4259 Round Sunglasses $166


Lafco Blush Rose Diffuser

Flowers are nice, but this rose diffuser will give her space a beautiful scent that will last a lot longer. The Rose Diffuser from Lafco is made with damask rose, bergamot and may rose to create an authentically unique aroma. It lasts for up to four months and would look lovely in any room.



Lafco Blush Rose Diffuser $52


Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Family Recipe Book

There’s nothing as meaningful as crafting up a recipe passed down from previous generations. This recipe book allows that to happen over and over again. The adorable spiral notebook has space for instructions, ingredients, cook times and even your own personal rating.



Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Family… $14.99


Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter Necklace

This isn’t your ordinary initials necklace. The gorgeous custom chain can fit three different letters across the neck so that your mom can proudly display her monogram or the first initials of her kiddos. It’s subtle and chic, and most certainly can be worn any day on any occasion.



Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter… $255


Iris & White Orchid Candle

If your mom isn’t super into flowers or plants, how about gifting her this candle that smells like orchids? The aroma, paired with lemon, bergamot, musk, vanilla and sandalwood, makes for a spa-like environment . The 50-hour burn time and 100% soy base ensure it’s great quality.



Iris & White Orchid Candle $48


Sonic Dermaplaning + Pore Extraction

Save $70 on Dermaflash’s two most beloved products— the pore extractor and dermaplaning device. Together, they typically cost around $300, but you can get the duo special for Mother’s Day at just $223. These are the kind of devices celeb stylists reach for before red carpets since they perfect the skin and make it look as poreless as possible in just a few minutes. Trust me. Your spa-loving mom will go crazy over this gift.



Sonic Dermaplaning + Pore Extraction $223 (originally $298)


LilyAna Naturals Skincare Gift Set

Not only does this skincare set include a quintessential Skinceuticals vitamin C dupe, but also a top-rated retinol, eye cream and face moisturizer . This is everything anyone could need in a skincare regimen (minus sunscreen, don’t forget that!) and would help your mama give herself some love each day. Nothing says downtime quite like a wellness routine.



LilyAna Naturals Skincare Gift Set $59.99


The Cactus Leather Mini Sling Bag

Tote bags are great, but summer is just around the corner, which means family adventures await. This crossbody bag is petite enough to wear in jam-packed tourist traps, yet luxe enough to bring to dinner. The four unique colorways, including a pepper green and honey orange, are an added bonus.



The Cactus Leather Mini Sling Bag $85


Coco Mademoiselle Body Oil

If she loves fine fragrances, she’ll undoubtedly enjoy this luxe body oil. Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle is a classic among perfume aficionados and newbies alike. The orange, floral jasmine and rose notes are great to wear for the summer. No wonder it’s a Keira Knightly favorite. Save money while still smelling like the rich scent by opting for the body oil that’ll still give a lasting aroma.

Ipsy Glam Bag

If your mom is stuck in her old beauty ways, and is constantly asking you or the internet for advice on what’s hot, she’d be the perfect recipient of an Ipsy bag. It’s a beauty and skincare subscription where you can get five products a month starting at just $13 . I can’t even find one beauty product with that price. These aren’t tacky or outdated items, either. Jennifer Aniston’s go-to Tatcha and Drew Barrymore’s fav Sunday Riley are just a few of the options you can include.



Ipsy Glam Bag From $13


NEST Fragrances Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Candle

As a candle obsessive, I know that some of the best aren’t those luxury ones you can buy for more than $75. NEST’s line of fragrances are top-tier. They smell incredible and look ultra-chic on bedside tables, dressers and kitchen islands alike. Plus, the huge candles last a lifetime.



NEST Fragrances Ocean Mist & Sea Salt… $42


Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks

I’ve never seen an eye mask this large or tried one this effective. Murad’s retinol eye masks transform dull and droopy in one use, and after consistent use, can seriously get rid of hard-to-combat fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. Trust me, I’m a fan.



Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal… $42


Mama Bear Mug

Cheesy? A bit. Adorable? A whole lot. You can’t go wrong with this $7 mug . Especially when you give it to her filled with her favorite blend of coffee or tea.



Mama Bear Mug $7


Blue Liquid Cryocicles

These weird-looking tools are actually incredible at de-puffing under eyes and treating everything from headaches to zits. Expert hack: tell your mom to place these in the fridge or freezer before use for a cooling, soothing effect.



Blue Liquid Cryocicles $49.99


Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine

Gift your coffee-loving momma something she’ll use and love to see with this Smeg machine . It looks like a piece of artwork, and is equally an appliance and a piece of decor.

Buy: Smeg Drip Coffee Machine $229.95

Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers

Mom can never have too many pairs of slippers, especially during the colder months. Donpapa’s memory foam slippers are great dupes for Ugg’s Scuffette slippers, which Hailey Bieber wears .



Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers $19.99


Tula Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm

Mom might already have a go-to eye cream, but it’s probably not nearly as cooling and brightening as this one from Tula . It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles , but it also hydrates and makes eyes feel wide awake.



Tula Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm $30


Casper Weighted Blanket

Give her the gift of better sleep with this weighted blanket from Casper . It’ll help Mom take a nice breather and get some well-deserved relaxation.



Casper Weighted Blanket $152.10


Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers

Mom deserves only the best when it comes to staying comfy, and these sustainable sneakers will do just the trick. Their lightweight cushion technology and classic cap-toe design might turn these shoes into the only pair she walks out of the house in. We tried them ourselves and our feet can’t get enough of them , either.



Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers $98


Aura Carver Luxe Frame

We know moms love pictures of their family and friends, but printing and framing a bunch of images isn’t always that easy. Instead, level up with Aura’s Carver Luxe digital picture frame . You can upload images to the frame from anywhere and at any time. She won’t be able to take her eyes off of the precious memories you’ve carefully curated for her.

Buy: Aura Carver Luxe Frame $179

Artifact Uprising Photo Desk Calendar

If you’ve already given your mom several photo albums and want to try something new this year, give her a personalized photo calendar . She can display it on her desk to check the date, but she’ll also be reminded of her favorite memories with you.



Artifact Uprising Photo Desk Calendar $49


Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Your tea-loving mom might already have a kettle she uses every day, but does she have one that also happens to be Kourtney Kardashian-approved? This electric kettle will help make Mom’s life so much easier in the morning, since all she has to do is turn it on, choose a temperature for her water, and wait for the built-in timer to let her know when she can start enjoying her tea.



Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck… $159


