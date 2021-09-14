CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to create mood boards that inspire: 20 pro tips

By Joseph Foley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Learning how to create mood boards can transform your experience of pitching design ideas to clients. At the start of a new project, a mood board helps to communicate your vision as a designer. To impress the client, it should offer a visually stunning summary of your ideas, full of textures and images that paint a picture in ways that words alone could not achieve. In a way, it allows the client to get inside your creative mind, while also helping you to organise your own ideas.

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Searchengine Journal

How to Create Linkable Content

Not getting the results you want from your link building campaign? Learn how to create content that will help you earn links.
TrendHunter.com

Board Game-Inspired Eyeshadows

The beauty brand HipDot launched a line of eyeshadow palettes inspired by quarantine activities. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to classic board game activities to keep busy while in isolation. Game night classics, such as Monopoly, once again became family favorites. Playing off this board game revival, HipDot designed eyeshadow palettes after some of the most popular children's games. The brand collaborated with toy company Hasbro to create the HipDot x Game Night collection.
MAKEUP
Telegraph

How to create the ultimate guest bedroom: top tips from design experts

Getting the house ready for over-night guests can sometimes seem a daunting task, but there are simple ways to elevate the sleepover experience with very little fuss. Interior designer Linda Boronkay, formerly design director at Soho House, suggests going big on personality if you have a spare room to play with. “Hotels always create a sense of escapism and you can create that yourself with a bit more consideration to your colour schemes. I think painting the walls and adding a nice rug under the bed makes a huge difference and creates a whole new look.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Pocket-lint.com

Oppo working on a classic Kodak-inspired Find X3 Pro?

(Pocket-lint) - A recent leak claims Oppo is working on a new version of its flagship phone or - more specifically - it sounds like Oppo is making a special edition version of the Find X3 Pro. While many reports have speculated this is Oppo and Kodak working together on...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mood Board#Inspiration#Landor Associates#Drawing Board#Design#Itv#Picture Post
Thrive Global

Eight Simple Tips For Creating The Perfect Opt In Form

Regardless of whether you’re running a blog, a niche site or a fully fledged e commerce website, list building is just common sense. Nothing boosts repeat traffic quite like a monthly newsletter and let’s not forget the obvious sales opportunities. Unfortunately, while the benefits of list building are obvious, learning...
architecturaldigest.com

DIY Diary: My Inspiration for Creating an Accent Wall

Hi, I’m digital design writer Zoë Sessums. Follow along each week as I try my hand at a DIY project in and around my house. I’ll cover the inspiration, expert advice, and step-by-step plans of everything from challenging builds to simple renovations. This month’s undertaking: an accent wall!. When I...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thebendmag.com

How to Create an Epic Fall Charcuterie Board

A well-crafted charcuterie board is a way to combine sweet and savory flavors for an added punch of party magic. Charcuterie boards make a fun snack tray for a unique seasonal treat! To gear up for fall season gatherings with family or friends, you might be wondering what goes into the process of creating a seasonal board.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Argentina
ncsu.edu

Inspired by Metamorphosis, Researchers Create Materials For Shape-Shifting Architecture

Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed materials that can be used to create structures capable of transforming into multiple different architectures. The researchers envision applications ranging from construction to robotics. “The system we’ve developed was inspired by metamorphosis,” says Jie Yin, corresponding author of a paper on the...
CHEMISTRY
Creative Bloq

Paint with Photoshop – create a beautiful digital art portrait

Experimenting with how to paint with Photoshop has always been a mission for illustrator Ayran Oberto. The idea for the artwork here is to paint a female portrait but with a sense of randomness; one that embraces mistakes. Oberto's lines, which he admits are "always flawed", tend to produce features the artist considers particularly attractive: thick lips, large eyes with long eyelashes, small pointed noses and hair that flows in all directions.
VISUAL ART
The Windows Club

How to create a Timeline in PowerPoint

A Timeline chart is a graphical representation of a series of events, for instance, the main events of a person’s life or milestone in a project. After creating your Timeline, you can add and move dates, add different styles and layouts and change the color of the Timeline. In this post, we show you how to create a Timeline in Microsoft PowerPoint using SmartArt or Timeline template.
SOFTWARE
prospectusnews.com

5 Tips for Creating a Successful Post-Virtual Routine

Human beings are creatures of habit. Any interruption in our daily routines can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. Often it can make it feel as though our entire world is upside down. The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to our lives. The last year and a half may have felt destabilizing for many college students. If you are feeling any of those feelings, take solace in the fact that you are not alone; many of your fellow Cobras are feeling the same way. Getting back into the flow of yet another “new normal” is not easy, but here are five tips to finding and creating your new return-to-campus routine:
TECHNOLOGY
Travel + Leisure

Here's How to Create a Sleeping Sanctuary at Home, Inspired by the Historic Hotel Figueroa's Rest and Recovery Suite

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It goes without saying that the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on every traveler, adding stress and anxiety to those attempting (or simply longing) to venture near and far with the ever-changing state of the world. That's precisely why the historic 95-year-old Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles recently unveiled a brand new Rest and Recovery Suite, a chic designer space with unique in-room experiences to encourage relaxation first and foremost.
YOGA
lightroomkillertips.com

Tips To Create Eye-Catching Intro Videos

Simply put, intro videos are the first thing your viewers see as a video starts. It sets their expectations even before they start watching the video content. It comes right after they see the video’s title and its length, making it the pinnacle of what their first impression will be. Intro videos are the most critical time to command their attention. To keep the viewers engaged, a well-done intro video is essential. It’s an opportunity to create tension and suspense, keeping your viewers wanting to watch more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

XP-PEN Deco 03 review

For a first time buyer, the XP-PEN Deco 03 is a good pick. It leaves a lot to be desired in terms of solidity, but it's a good runner and does the job well. Not only that, it looks pretty good, too, and has a good sized work area. Originally...
TECHNOLOGY
idownloadblog.com

iPhone 13 Pro lights inspired wallpaper pack

We are between the iPhone 13 pre-order and deliveries this coming Friday. Everyone is excited about the iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers that Apple is using to advertise the newest device on their website. Rightfully so! We have a small collection of these wallpapers. If you are excited about your upcoming pre-order or just a lover of great backgrounds, these are perfect for your device.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The Toblerone logo Easter egg is still blowing minds

We love a good Easter egg here at Creative Bloq, especially when it's hidden in the most familiar of logos. So when we stumbled upon this hidden meaning in the Toblerone logo design, our minds were blown. And it seems we're not alone. We know what you're thinking, 'It's just...
LIFESTYLE
Creative Bloq

XP-PEN Artist Pro 16 review

The XP-PEN Artist Pro 16 certainly feels and looks the part, even if it doesn't come with a stand and has a mess of wires that seriously needs an overhaul. A complex installation process doesn't make the best first impression, but the saving grace is the drawing experience. Consider Huion and Wacom 16-inch alternatives before buying, though.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

703
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy