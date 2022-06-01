ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Former One Direction Members Today: Relationships, Breakups, Babies and More!

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

One Direction may be on an extended hiatus, but Harry Styles , Niall Horan, Liam Payne , Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to make music — and headlines — over the years.

After forming and finishing in third place on U.K.’s version of The X Factor in 2010, One Direction released four successful studio albums — Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories and Four . Following five years as a group, however, Malik was the first to leave the band, announcing his departure in March 2015.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band,” he said in a statement at the time. “I’d like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

Horan, Payne, Styles and Tomlinson went on to release a fifth album , Made in the A.M. , sans Malik. Shortly after the record dropped, however, the remaining band members announced they were taking an extended hiatus. Less than a year later , Us Weekly broke the news in that the foursome decided “not to renew their recording contract,” ultimately calling it quits as a band.

“The 1D thing just ran its course,” an insider dished to Us in January 2016. “They’ll remain friends, but they are exhausted and want solo careers.”

Scroll through for an update on where the former 1D stars are today:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one […]
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liam Payne's comments about One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik leave people reeling

Liam Payne is facing the wrath of Twitter after "talking s***" about his ex-bandmates, claiming that he is the most successful of them all and criticising Zayn Malik.Liam joined Logan Paul on his the latest episode of his podcast 'Impaulsive', and made some statements that have not gone down well with fans. A video of the podcast posted on the Impaulsive YouTube channel has now gained over 400k views. One Direction was a British boyband that shot to fame on the X-Factor in 2010, before the members moved on to their solo careers in 2016, with Zayn leaving the group...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Niall Horan
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Direction
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Miranda Lambert wasn't 'prepared' for divorce scrutiny

Miranda Lambert wasn't "prepared" for the scrutiny she faced after splitting from Blake Shelton. The 38-year-old singer divorced the Voice judge in 2015 after four years of marriage and she admitted the speculation surrounding the failure of their relationship was "not nice" but she tried not to pay too much attention because she knew she could tell her side of the story in her work.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

146K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy