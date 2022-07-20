ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

10 plants that are toxic to cats: flowers to avoid in your yard and home

By Anna Cottrell
Real Homes
Real Homes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWpXk_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Cyndi Monaghan / Getty)

These plants that are toxic to cats are best avoided in your yard and home if you want to keep your feline friend safe and healthy. Cats are compulsory carnivores and don't eat plant matter at all. In fact, their livers haven't evolved to have the enzymes necessary to break down plant nutrients, so many common plants can do your cat real harm.

The good news is that you won't have to alter your garden scheme completely as there are many cat-friendly plants out there also. Most cats are fine around most plants most of the time. There are just a few species that are too dangerous to chance it around your pet.

Plants that are toxic to cats

The first thing worth mentioning is that unless we're talking about garden plants that have loose pollen that your cat could accidentally pick up by brushing past (see number one on our list especially), your cat is not very likely to get poisoned by a plant in your yard or garden. Cats are inquisitive by nature and sometimes do like to a nibble on a blade of grass or a grass-like leaf, but most adult cats are uninterested in eating unfamiliar plants.

Joey Difrancesco, founder of Lolahemp (opens in new tab), reassures cat owners that if you mainly do vegetable gardening, your cat is likely to be safe: 'most garden plants are safe for cats to be around and even swallow. Vegetables are largely safe, and many of the other plants that grow naturally around gardens are fine for cats to nibble on as well. For the most part, flowers and non-edible plants are the ones that could cause

cats trouble.'

With that in mind, these are the plants, most of them flowering varieties, that you should consider excluding from your yard if you have a cat.

1. Lily: toxic to cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nys4_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

Most species of lily are highly toxic to cats (think tiger lily, Easter lily, etc), and even ingesting a tiny bit of their pollen can be fatal, causing kidney damage. It really is best to avoid them altogether if you have a cat, and if you suspect your cat has ingested any part of a lily plant, you must take them to an emergency vet at once.

2. Amaryllis: poisonous to cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyNWG_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amaryllis is a popular indoor plant gift, but avoid giving it to cat owners: all parts of the plant are highly poisonous to cats, and ingesting it can cause changes in blood pressure, seizures, and severe vomiting.

3. Dieffenbachia: harmful to cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NoyR_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

Dieffenbachia's common name is 'Dumb Cane', and no wonder: chewing on a leaf can cause severe pain and numbness, as well as excessive salivation and difficulty swallowing. It won't kill your cat, but the effects are highly unpleasant, so avoid it in your home if you have a feline (or a puppy, or a toddler, for that matter). Look to different pet-friendly house plants rather.

4. Chrysanthemums: toxic to cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrTXY_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

Chrysanthemums are toxic to cats, especially if ingested in high amounts – potentially a problem in kittens and younger cats who may be enticed by their fluffy texture. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dermatitis, or lack of coordination.

5. Foxglove: highly toxic to cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWwFt_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

Foxgloves are a common, cottage garden plant often used in more traditional garden settings, but it is highly toxic to cats, affecting their heart; in severe cases, ingestion can lead to cardiac failure and death. Although many cat owners grow foxgloves in their gardens without a problem, kittens and younger cats should be watched when around these plants.

6. Delphinium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGSFh_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Jill Ferry / Getty)

Delphiniums are pretty flowering plants that provide height in garden borders. Unfortunately, these are plants that are toxic to cats. Jay Riggs, from Zeal CBD (opens in new tab), says that 'these are very poisonous to both humans and animals'. Fortunately, delphiniums will only poison your cat if ingested.

7. Wisteria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGlt0_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Sandra Leidholdt / Getty)

A highly ornamental climbing plant that looks gorgeous trained up a trellis or arch, wisteria is highly poisonous to cats, dogs, and horses. It's the seed pods you need to watch out for, 'so be careful if your pet explores the garden or neighboring fields alone'. If you have wisteria growing in your backyard, regularly pick the seed pods.

8. Yew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4yU_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Malorny / Getty)

Yews are commonly grown as hedge plants or as front yard trees, and their dense fir-like foliage is a great way to enhance privacy in your yard and use as garden screening. However, yew is extremely poisonous to humans and animals. All of the plant is poisonous, but the berries are lethal and will kill a human, let alone a cat. Best avoided if you have a cat that like nibbling on plants.

9. Hydrangea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pd4ju_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Alamy)

Hydrangeas are a cottage garden favorite with showy, fluffy blooms that often carry on well into the fall. Hydrangeas are poisonous to cats, but they're rarely a real problem because cats rarely take interest in them.

10. Oleander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29K4rK_0LhBd6jQ00
(Image credit: Pavasut Yuthavong / Getty)

Oleander is an exotic plant that can make a real statement in your yard, but be aware that, as Riggs warns, 'this is one of the most toxic plants to humans and pets, just touching the plant and tree sap with your bare hands or inhaling smoke of burning oleander can induce toxic effects.' If you want a blossoming shrub in your yard, consider jasmine instead as it's one of the best plants that are not poisonous to cats.

Garden plants poisonous to cats: the most common

Aconitum

Actaea

Aesculus

Agrostemma githago

Aleurites

Allium

Alocasia

Alstroemeria

Anagallis

Anemone

Angel’s Trumpets

Angel Wings

Apricot

Aquilegia

Arisaema

Arum

Astragalus

Avocado

Azalea

Baneberry

Bird of Paradise

Black-eyed Susan

Bloodroot Box

Broom

Bryony

Buckthorn

Burning Bush

Buttercup

Caesalpinia

Caladium

Caltha

Celastrus

Centaurea cyanus

Cestrum

Cherry Laurel

Chincherinchee

Chrysanthemum

Clematis

Colchicum

Columbine

Conium majalis

Corncockle

Cornflower

Cotoneaster

Crocus

X Cupressocyparis leylandii

Cyclamen

Cytisus

Daffodil

Daphne

Delonix

Delphinium

Dendranthema

Dicentra

Dictamnus

Digitalis

Echium

Elder

Euonymus

Euphorbia

False Acacia

Ferns

Ficus

Flax

Foxglove

Frangula

Fremontodendron

Gaultheria

Giant Hog Weed

Glory Lily

Helleborus

Hemlock

Henbane

Heracleum mantegazzianum

Hippeastrum

Holly Horse Chestnut

Hyacinthus

Hydrangea

Hyoscyamus

Ilex

Iris

Ivy

Jasminum

Juniperus sabina

Kalmia

Kalanchoe

Laburnum

Lantana

Lilium

Lily of the Valley

Linum

Lobelia* (except bedding Lobelia)

Lupinus

Madagascar Periwinkle

Marigold

Melia

Mirabilis jalapa

Narcissus

Nerium oleander

Nicotiana

Deadly Nightshade

Woody Nightshade

Oak

Ornithogalum

Oxytropis

Papaver

Parthenocissus

Peach

Peony

Pernettya

Persea americana

Philodendron

Physalis

Phytolacca

Pokeweed

Poppy

Primula obconica

Privet

Prunus armeniaca

Prunus laurocerasus

Ranunculus

Rhamnus

Rhododendron

Ricinus

Robinia

Rosary Pea

Rudbeckia

Rue

Sambucus

Sanguinaria

Schefflera

Scilla

Skunk Cabbage

Snowdrop

Solandra

Solomon’s Seal

Strelitzia

Sumach

Sweet Pea

Tanacetum

Tetradymia

Thornapple

Thuja

Thunbergia

Tomato

Tulipa

Veratrum

Viscum

Wisteria

Yew

House plants that are poisonous to cats

We are big fans, but if you've got a curious kitten or a cat that tends to nibble on your house plants, here's what to avoid:

  • Aphelandra
  • Azalea
  • Castor Oil Plant
  • Christmas
  • Cherry
  • Codiaeum
  • Croton
  • Cyclamen
  • Devil’s Ivy
  • Elephant’s Ear
  • Epipremnum aureum
  • Ferns
  • Holly
  • Hypoestes phyllostachya
  • Hyacinthus
  • Ivy
  • Kalanchoe
  • Mistletoe
  • Nerium oleander
  • Oleander
  • Ornithogalum
  • Seneciotar of Bethlehem
  • Umbellatum
  • Umbrella Plant
  • Zebra Plant

How to keep your yard cat-friendly

Although cats are fastidious creatures and will rarely eat non-food items, there are a couple of things you need to keep out of your garden (and ideally ask your neighbour to remove those substances from theirs):

  • Antifreeze: sadly, this is a common cat killer in our gardens, as cats are inexplicably fond of the taste. The worst is that it's often too late to save the cat by the time you notice the symptoms, so it's really best to avoid antifreeze altogether;
  • De-icing salts: the most common form of salt used to de-ice pavements and driveways is sodium chloride, and it's toxic when ingested, most often after a cat has walked on a treated surface and licked the salt off its paws;
  • Insecticides and herbicides, especially if large areas of the garden are treated.

What is the most toxic plant for cats?

Of all the plants that are toxic for cats, you really need to watch for lilies. Lily pollen is so toxic that even a small amount can kill your cat. This includes cut flowers in your home, so if you have a cat, it is strongly advisale to avoid lilies completely.

What should I do if I think my cat has eaten a poisonous plant?

If you suspect that your cat has eaten a poisonous plant, you must take them to the vet without delay. With poisoning, time is of the essence, so don't take the 'let's wait and see' approach.

Be sure to give the vet as much information as you can on what your pet may have ingested (a sample is ideal).

Note that if you've seen your cat eat a poisonous plant but can't see any symptoms, you'll still need to take them to the vet as a precaution.

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

Is It Good to Sleep with Your Dog in Bed?

People love sleeping with their dogs, and it’s safe to say the feeling is mutual. Often considered part of the family, the chemistry between dogs and people is undeniable. That’s why 56 percent of dog owners report sleeping next to their dogs. Cuddling up with your four-legged pal...
PETS
Real Homes

How to get rid of carpenter bees: identification methods and natural ways to deter them

Carpenter bees, unlike honey bees or bumblebees, can be destructive in your home and yard, burrowing deep into fascia, siding, decking, and any other wooden structures. So it's no wonder that knowing how to get rid of carpenter bees is on your mind, as they can quickly become a problem and once a female carpenter bee has begun the burrowing behavior, she builds a network of long tunnels, gradually destroying the wood...
ANIMALS
Gin Lee

Taking care of a Christmas cactus

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera) The Christmas cactus isn't just for Christmas! In fact, the plant can be kept year round and can thrive for many years. They do very well in porous clay pots, and they love being in areas with high humidity. The plant generally blooms throughout the winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Cat#Garden Plants#Indoor Plants
petpress.net

How to keep cats off counters: 5 Tried & Tested Ways

Cats have a natural instinct to jump on high surfaces, like counters. It’s their way of asserting dominance and showing who’s boss. If you are wondering how to keep cats off counters here are a few things that you need to know. Why do cats reach out for...
PETS
Allrecipes.com

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
RECIPES
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
pawtracks.com

How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)

There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
PETS
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
House Digest

Reasons To Stop Using Liquid Dishwasher Detergent Immediately

Searching for the right dishwasher detergent can be intimidating. With shelves upon shelves of different brands and various types of detergents, it could be confusing making the right decision for your dishwashing needs. Of the major detergent choices, they come in liquid, powder, and single-dose solutions. Liquid dishwashing detergents contain...
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
pawesome.net

7 Different Types of Chihuahuas

Often seen in the arms (and purses) of celebrities and renowned as the national symbol of Mexico, Chihuahuas are small, cute and amusing “purse dogs” and one of the oldest dog breeds in America. According to the AKC, there are officially two types of Chihuahuas—short-coated and long-coated.
ANIMALS
House Digest

Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
LIFESTYLE
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy