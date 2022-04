*This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 5*. Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab has promised "twists and turns" in the show's upcoming finale. The Marvel series has taken us on quite the mind-bending journey so far, as Oscar Isaac brings Marc Spector, a mercenary who struggles with dissociative identity disorder and has elected to be the vengeful vessel of a powerful Egyptian god, to life. With just one episode to go, Diab explained why he's confident it will prove to be "a satisfying wrap-up to our story".

