Salone del Mobile 2021 – Supersalone (Special Event)
Salone del Mobile.Milano is the Italian translation of Milan Furniture Fair, which is also known as Milan Design Week. It is a combined label for trade exhibitions including Euroluce (International Lighting Exhibition), Workplace3.0 (International Workspace Exhibition), EuroCucina (International Kitchen Furniture Exhibition), International Bathroom Exhibition and the annual International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition.www.homecrux.com
