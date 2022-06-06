The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

The British royal family just keeps growing — and each new arrival comes with more adorable moments no one should miss!

Queen Elizabeth II ’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Anne Kathleen, was born in December 2010 to Princess Anne 's son, Peter Phillips , and his now-estranged wife , Autumn . The eldest of the royal family’s youngest generation became a big sister in March 2012 when Isla Elizabeth joined the family.

And then there was Prince George ! The son of Prince William and Duchess Kate had the entire world wrapped around his finger when he was born in July 2013. As the queen’s first great-grandson, George became third in line for the throne upon his arrival.

“May he be long-lived, happy, and glorious, and one day reign over us!” the royal crier shouted prior to George’s birth announcement placement outside of Buckingham Palace. “God save the Queen!”

As the years passed, many new cousins were added to the children’s roster of lifelong friends. Mia, the first child of Zara Tindall (née Phillips) and her husband, Mike Tindall , was born in January 2014. Next came George’s baby sister, Princess Charlotte , who became fourth in line for the throne in May 2015. Her younger brother, Prince Louis , arrived three years later in April 2018.

One month after Louis’ birth, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Charlotte had a “great bond” with her siblings .

“She is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with,” the insider said in May 2018. “She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side.”

While the three siblings’ close bond has continued to develop over the years, more relatives have arrived to add some excitement to playdates.

Zara and Mike’s second daughter, Lena, was born two months after Louis in June 2018. William and Kate’s children got their very own first cousin when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie , in May 2019.

Three more babies were added to the family in quick succession in 2021. Princess Eugenie ’s first child, son August, arrived in February 2021, followed by Zara and Mike’s son, Lucas, who made his debut that May.

One month later, Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilbet Diana, was born in June 2021 . While her first name honors her great-grandmother Elizabeth, her middle name (like her cousin Charlotte Elizabeth Diana!) is a tribute to Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana .

Scroll to get to know the littlest royals and revisit some of their major milestones thus far, from christenings to first days of school: