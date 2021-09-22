CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 50 best-selling albums of all time

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGbBW_0LggybGd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E68hA_0LggybGd00
The Eagles.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

In 2018, The Eagles' greatest hits album, released in 1976, surpassed Michael Jackson's 1982 album "Thriller" to take the top spot on the Record Industry Association of America's (RIAA) list of the top selling albums of all time in the US.

The Eagles have the first and third best-selling albums of all time, with the band's "Hotel California" following "Thriller."

Other notable artists on the list include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Garth Brooks, who are all featured three times in the top 50.

Below is the list based on RIAA's data for the best-selling albums in US history (measured in "certified units" sold).

John Lynch contributed to a previous version of this post.

Check out the 50 best-selling albums of all time:

50. Led Zeppelin - "Led Zeppelin II"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qqo2_0LggybGd00

Atlantic

Certified units: 12 million

49. Kenny Rogers - "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPlPW_0LggybGd00

Liberty

Certified units: 12 million

48. Kenny G - "Breathless"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpMVu_0LggybGd00

Arista

Certified units: 12 million

47. Jewel - "Pieces of You"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCZtp_0LggybGd00

Atlantic

Certified units: 12 million

46. Def Leppard - "Hysteria"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUvKT_0LggybGd00

Mercury

Certified units: 12 million

45. Celine Dion - "Falling Into You"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bpg1_0LggybGd00

550 Music

Certified units: 12 million

44. Boyz II Men - "II"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyCPH_0LggybGd00

Motown

Certified units: 12 million

43. Bon Jovi - "Slippery When Wet"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUOJY_0LggybGd00

Mercury

Certified units: 12 million

42. Whitney Houston - "Whitney Houston"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i21BS_0LggybGd00

Arista

Certified units: 13 million

41. The Chicks - "Wide Open Spaces"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQi2g_0LggybGd00

Monument

Certified units: 13 million

40. Prince & The Revolution - "Purple Rain"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EoHq_0LggybGd00

Warner Bros.

Certified units: 13 million

39. Pearl Jam - "Ten"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goLP2_0LggybGd00

Epic

Certified units: 13 million

38. Carole King - "Tapestry"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Butu8_0LggybGd00

ODE

Certified units: 13 million

37. Bruce Springsteen - "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmRed_0LggybGd00

Columbia

Certified units: 13 million

36. Backstreet Boys - "Millennium"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218kCc_0LggybGd00

Jive

Certified units: 13 million

35. Steve Miller Band - "Greatest Hits 1974-1978"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptkWf_0LggybGd00

Capitol

Certified units: 14 million

34. Simon & Garfunkel - "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOeGS_0LggybGd00

Sony

Certified units: 14 million

33. Meat Loaf - "Bat Out of Hell"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3lIc_0LggybGd00

Cleveland International

Certified units: 14 million

32. Garth Brooks - "Ropin' The Wind"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8XOd_0LggybGd00

Capitol

Certified units: 14 million

31. Britney Spears - "...Baby One More Time"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOuus_0LggybGd00

Jive

Certified units: 14 million

30. Backstreet Boys - "Backstreet Boys"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNH3j_0LggybGd00

Jive

Certified units: 14 million

29. Adele - "21"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdp1w_0LggybGd00

Columbia Records

Certified units: 14 million

28. The Beatles - "The Beatles 1962-1966"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeVbz_0LggybGd00

Apple

Certified units: 15 million

27. Santana - "Supernatural"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKkj0_0LggybGd00

Arista

Certified units: 15 million

26. Pink Floyd - "Dark Side of the Moon"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yByE6_0LggybGd00

Harvest

Certified units: 15 million

25. Journey - "Greatest Hits"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmT5L_0LggybGd00

Columbia

Certified units: 15 million

24. Bruce Springsteen - "Born In The U.S.A."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rU647_0LggybGd00

Columbia

Certified units: 15 million

23. Bob Marley & The Wailers - "Legend"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkNhD_0LggybGd00

Island

Certified units: 15 million

22. Metallica - "Metallica"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7G0b_0LggybGd00

Atlantic/Elektra

Certified units: 16 million

21. Led Zeppelin - "Physical Graffiti"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIaXm_0LggybGd00

Swan Song

Certified units: 16 million

20. Bee Gees - "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqU8z_0LggybGd00

RSO Records

Certified units: 15 million

19. Alanis Morisette - "Jagged Little Pill"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTJQe_0LggybGd00

Maverick

Certified units: 16 million

18. The Beatles - "The Beatles 1967-1970"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lZXl_0LggybGd00

EMI

Certified units: 17 million

17. Elton John - "Greatest Hits"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4915_0LggybGd00

Island

Certified units: 17 million

16. Boston - "Boston"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7yAM_0LggybGd00

Epic

Certified units: 17 million

15. Whitney Houston - "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rUgk_0LggybGd00

Arista

Certified units: 18 million

14. Guns N' Roses - "Appetite for Destruction"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMXzc_0LggybGd00

Geffen

Certified units: 18 million

13. Garth Brooks - "No Fences"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AfNU_0LggybGd00

Capitol

Certified units: 18 million

12. Shania Twain - "Come On Over"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shGkW_0LggybGd00

Mercury Nashville

Certified units: 20 million

11. Fleetwood Mac - "Rumours"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSZM4_0LggybGd00

Warner Bros.

Certified units: 20 million

10. Hootie & The Blowfish - "Cracked Rear View"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgI1S_0LggybGd00

Atlantic

Certified units: 21 million

9. Garth Brooks - "Double Live"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Cg7F_0LggybGd00

Capitol Nashville

Certified units: 21 million

8. Pink Floyd - "The Wall"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1vL2_0LggybGd00

Columbia

Certified units: 23 million

7. Led Zeppelin - "Led Zeppelin IV"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2BMx_0LggybGd00

Atlantic

Certified units: 23 million

6. Billy Joel - "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGMwh_0LggybGd00

Columbia

Certified units: 23 million

5. The Beatles - "The Beatles" ("The White Album")
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1O0M_0LggybGd00

Apple

Certified units: 24 million

4. AC/DC - "Back In Black"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkGVp_0LggybGd00

Epic

Certified units: 25 million

3. Eagles - "Hotel California"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDY40_0LggybGd00

Asylum

Certified units: 26 million

2. Michael Jackson - "Thriller"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08h5sn_0LggybGd00

Epic

Certified units: 34 million

1. Eagles - "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olNMV_0LggybGd00

Elektra

Certified units: 38 million

