The Eagles. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Insider broke down the top 50 best-selling albums in US history based on the Record Industry Association of America's data (measured in "certified units" sold).

In 2018, The Eagles' 1976 greatest hits album surpassed Michael Jackson's 1982 hit "Thriller" for the top spot on the list.

Garth Brooks, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin appear three times on the list.

See more stories on Insider's business page .

In 2018, The Eagles' greatest hits album, released in 1976, surpassed Michael Jackson's 1982 album "Thriller" to take the top spot on the Record Industry Association of America's (RIAA) list of the top selling albums of all time in the US.

The Eagles have the first and third best-selling albums of all time, with the band's "Hotel California" following "Thriller."

Other notable artists on the list include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Garth Brooks, who are all featured three times in the top 50.

Below is the list based on RIAA's data for the best-selling albums in US history (measured in "certified units" sold).

John Lynch contributed to a previous version of this post.

Check out the 50 best-selling albums of all time:

Atlantic

50. Led Zeppelin - "Led Zeppelin II"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Liberty

49. Kenny Rogers - "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Arista

48. Kenny G - "Breathless"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Atlantic

47. Jewel - "Pieces of You"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Mercury

46. Def Leppard - "Hysteria"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

550 Music

45. Celine Dion - "Falling Into You"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Motown

44. Boyz II Men - "II"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Mercury

43. Bon Jovi - "Slippery When Wet"

Certified units: 12 million

Buy it here >>

Arista

42. Whitney Houston - "Whitney Houston"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

Monument

41. The Chicks - "Wide Open Spaces"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

Warner Bros.

40. Prince & The Revolution - "Purple Rain"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

Epic

39. Pearl Jam - "Ten"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

ODE

38. Carole King - "Tapestry"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

Columbia

37. Bruce Springsteen - "Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-'85"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

Jive

36. Backstreet Boys - "Millennium"

Certified units: 13 million

Buy it here >>

Capitol

35. Steve Miller Band - "Greatest Hits 1974-1978"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Sony

34. Simon & Garfunkel - "Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Cleveland International

33. Meat Loaf - "Bat Out of Hell"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Capitol

32. Garth Brooks - "Ropin' The Wind"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Jive

31. Britney Spears - "...Baby One More Time"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Jive

30. Backstreet Boys - "Backstreet Boys"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Columbia Records

29. Adele - "21"

Certified units: 14 million

Buy it here >>

Apple

28. The Beatles - "The Beatles 1962-1966"

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Arista

27. Santana - "Supernatural"

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Harvest

26. Pink Floyd - "Dark Side of the Moon"

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Columbia

25. Journey - "Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Columbia

24. Bruce Springsteen - "Born In The U.S.A."

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Island

23. Bob Marley & The Wailers - "Legend"

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Atlantic/Elektra

22. Metallica - "Metallica"

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>

Swan Song

21. Led Zeppelin - "Physical Graffiti"

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>

RSO Records

20. Bee Gees - "Saturday Night Fever" (Soundtrack)

Certified units: 15 million

Buy it here >>

Maverick

19. Alanis Morisette - "Jagged Little Pill"

Certified units: 16 million

Buy it here >>

EMI

18. The Beatles - "The Beatles 1967-1970"

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>

Island

17. Elton John - "Greatest Hits"

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>

Epic

16. Boston - "Boston"

Certified units: 17 million

Buy it here >>

Arista

15. Whitney Houston - "The Bodyguard" (Soundtrack)

Certified units: 18 million

Buy it here >>

Geffen

14. Guns N' Roses - "Appetite for Destruction"

Certified units: 18 million

Buy it here >>

Capitol

13. Garth Brooks - "No Fences"

Certified units: 18 million

Buy it here >>

Mercury Nashville

12. Shania Twain - "Come On Over"

Certified units: 20 million

Buy it here >>

Warner Bros.

11. Fleetwood Mac - "Rumours"

Certified units: 20 million

Buy it here >>

Atlantic

10. Hootie & The Blowfish - "Cracked Rear View"

Certified units: 21 million

Buy it here >>

Capitol Nashville

9. Garth Brooks - "Double Live"

Certified units: 21 million

Buy it here >>

Columbia

8. Pink Floyd - "The Wall"

Certified units: 23 million

Buy it here >>

Atlantic

7. Led Zeppelin - "Led Zeppelin IV"

Certified units: 23 million

Buy it here >>

Columbia

6. Billy Joel - "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"

Certified units: 23 million

Buy it here >>

Apple

5. The Beatles - "The Beatles" ("The White Album")

Certified units: 24 million

Buy it here >>

Epic

4. AC/DC - "Back In Black"

Certified units: 25 million

Buy it here >>

Asylum

3. Eagles - "Hotel California"

Certified units: 26 million

Buy it here >>

Epic

2. Michael Jackson - "Thriller"

Certified units: 34 million

Buy it here >>

Elektra

1. Eagles - "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"

Certified units: 38 million

Buy it here >>