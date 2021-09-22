The 50 best-selling albums of all time

In 2018, The Eagles' greatest hits album, released in 1976, surpassed Michael Jackson's 1982 album "Thriller" to take the top spot on the Record Industry Association of America's (RIAA) list of the top selling albums of all time in the US.
The Eagles have the first and third best-selling albums of all time, with the band's "Hotel California" following "Thriller."
Other notable artists on the list include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Garth Brooks, who are all featured three times in the top 50.
Below is the list based on RIAA's data for the best-selling albums in US history (measured in "certified units" sold).
Ringo Starr might be the most beloved figure in the music world — or any other world. But even at 81, he refuses to slow down. The Beatle drum legend is getting ready to drop his second EP of the year, Change the World. Starr is used to spending each year out on the road, touring with his All-Starr Band. But these days, he’s fighting the pandemic blues by making music in his home studio, with a little help from his friends. As he says, with one of his wall-shaking laughs, “We have nothing better to do some days, so...
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
Back in 2004, Rolling Stone magazine took on the ambitious task of ranking the "500 greatest songs of all time." Although any list of that proportion could never possibly satisfy every music fan, many younger readers viewed the ranking — which only featured 22 songs from the Nineties and three from the 2000s, but 203 songs from the Sixties and 142 from the Seventies — as unfairly skewed toward what we now refer to as classic rock.
Billy Joel paid tribute to Charlie Watts Friday with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” during his concert Friday in Cincinnati. Joel and his band played an abbreviated version of the Sticky Fingers classic, telling the Great American Ball Park crowd “That’s for Charlie” before segueing into his own hit “Big Shot.”
In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results.
Today in 1972, the single, “Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me,” by Mac Davis was at #1 on the pop singles chart. Today in 1974, the Mac Davis album, “Stop & Smell The Roses,” was certified gold. Today in 1988, the album, “All Time Greatest Hits Of Roy Orbison –...
Last year, Dion DiMucci released a collaborative album titled Blues with Friends that featured contributions from a jaw-dropping cast of music legends. Now the doo-wop and rock 'n' roll great has announced plans for a similarly star-studded follow-up project. The album, titled Stomping Ground, will be released November 5, and...
(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
On Friday (September 17), a little band you may know from Liverpool, England released reissues of songs you also may have heard of. They include “Get Back (Take 8), “One After 909 (Take 3)” and Glyn Johns’ mix from 1970 of “I Me Mine.” There is also a new “2021” mix of the song, “Across The Universe.”
When a musical band or group breaks up, it doesn't always mean the end of a successful -- and profitable -- music career for its former members. See: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Moving On...
Ozzy Osbourne and Paul Stanley have reacted on social media to the passing of Dell Furano, CEO of global retail branding, merchandising and artist services company Epic Rights. He was 69. The cause of death was not immediately revealed. Stanley tweeted: "One of my closest friends Dell Furano has died...
The Rolling Stones have dedicated the music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ to their late drummer, Charlie Watts. The song was recorded during the session for 1981’s ‘Tattoo You’ but not included on its official tracklist. The accompanying clip features actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune enjoying a night of debauchery in Paris: skipping out on a bar tab, dancing in clubs and sharing a passionate kiss.
Today, the 24th of September is an important 30th anniversary for album releases. On this one day in 1991, three massively important albums came out at the same time. Soundgarden’s third album, Badmotorfinger, was released which ended up being their big breakthrough and was eventually nominated for a Grammy for Best Performance.
Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen.
Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
Corey Taylor has weighed in on his thoughts on some of the best metal albums in history, sharing an affinity for one particular "perfect" Metallica album, but what does the Slipknot frontman think about Nirvana's Nevermind, the album that started a musical revolution back in 1991, forever altering the musical landscape?
The Beatles‘ Abbey Road turns 52 on September 26, and like many classic albums, it really shows no signs of age. Honoring such a landmark album is already a difficult task, so why not embrace the magnitude of it all and try to do something incredibly challenging: Rank the songs of Abbey Road.
Blackberry Smoke revealed details of a Rolling Stones covers album they’ll release on Record Store Day’s Black Friday, Nov. 26. The seven-track red vinyl LP is titled Stoned and limited to 2,500 copies worldwide. “On Nov. 6 last year, we got together at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville to record seven of our favorite Rolling Stones tracks,” the band said in a statement.
Jimi Hendrix left this Earth 51 years ago (September 18), and in recent years, fans have been treated to a number of new video releases. From documentaries to remastered classic performance and everywhere in between, honor Hendrix today by checking out one of these five stellar titles. Hear My Train...
