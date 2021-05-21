newsbreak-logo
Here's the Right Way to Grow Your Hair Out

By Adam Hurly
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 1 day ago
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can only maintain the same crew cut or high and tight for so long before you wonder how to grow out your hair—and what life is like on the other side. What is it like to grow your hair out? you wonder to yourself. It must be so nice to run a hand through it, to slow-motion shake it back and forth after a shower, like a dog that’s drying itself off. And let us tell you: Yes, it is so nice to do these things. Plus, long hair looks really good on most guys, when it’s healthy and grown out with a bit of care and planning.

