Retail

Bath & Body Works’ Massive Candle Sale is the Best Thing to Happen This Week

By Elizabeth Denton
 2 days ago

If there’s one thing we can never have enough of, it’s candles. Okay, it’s also black yoga pants, clear lip gloss and dry shampoo, but I digress. We need extra candles because they wear so many different hats around the house. They make your home smell great, they act as chic decor and provide a bit of self-care in the bath after a super-long day. That’s one reason Bath & Body Works’ Easter sale is on my radar. The retail giant is slashing candle prices more than half off — but just for a limited time.

More than 95 fragrances are on sale and these aren’t the tiny ones. These are the massive 3-wick candles that last forever. You can mix and match any scent or line (including the calming aromatherapy ones ). To celebrate this Easter sale, Bath & Body Works is also rolling out six new candles, three of which are totally new scents: Honeysuckle & Peach Spritz, Blue Sky Breeze and Black Cherry Seltzer. The blowout runs from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20 online and in stores and as always, stock is limited so you’ll want to grab what you like.

Get started with some of our favorites, below.

Black Cherry Seltzer 3-Wick Candle

This brand-new scent will be available on March 18.



Black Cherry Seltzer $12.95


Spring Has Sprung 3-Wick Candle – $13.55 Off

With fragrance notes of lilies and dew-covered grass.



Spring Has Sprung $12.95


Tutti Frutti Candy 3-Wick Candle – $13.55 Off

With fragrance notes of sweet jelly beans, mixed berries and sugared lemon.



Tutti Frutti Candy $12.95


Passionfruit & Banana Flower 3-Wick Candle – $13.55 Off

With fragrance notes of passionfruit, pineapple and banana flower.



Passionfruit & Banana Flower $12.95


