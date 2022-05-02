ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DpEO_0LeDL4XR00

Click here to read the full article.

Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon.

Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met Gala, when there was no physical red carpet and the event itself was less of a media spectacle.

More from WWD

How far to take the theme is always a quandary for Met Gala guests. In 2004, model Amber Valletta went all-in on the “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” theme replete with a Marie Antoinette-inspired wig, Maggie Norris corset and John Galliano-patterned skirt.

Then there’s former U.S. ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy, who in 2017 wore an avant-garde, floral look by Comme des Garçons by Rei Kawakubo, who was the subject of that year’s exhibit.

“[Kawakubo] is actually also somebody who is willing to go against the popular grain and do what she thought is right and courageous,” Kennedy said about her look on “The Today Show.” “So I think we can look for great individuals with the courage to do what they think is right.”

Ahead of tonight’s Met Gala, which celebrates the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, WWD looks back at 43 Met Gala red carpet looks you may have forgotten about. Click through the above gallery to see more.

READ MORE HERE:

Blake Lively’s Met Gala Style Evolution

Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Celebrities Went Pretty in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Pink seemed to be a common theme on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. In celebrating American designers and fashion as the second of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities opted for outfits highlighting accents of pink. Whether they wanted to emphasize the feminine aspect of its theme “Gilded Glamour” or simply because they wanted to wear pink, it seemed many stars shared the same idea.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

Click here to read the full article. While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators. According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rei Kawakubo
Person
Amber Valletta
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rihanna
Person
Caroline Kennedy
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Lady Gaga
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie turns heads in seriously striking dress for glamorous night out

Princess Eugenie was the picture of elegance as she joined a group of friends for dinner at private member's club Oswald's in London's upscale Mayfair last week. In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 32-year-old royal looked stunning in a striking, silky maxi dress from one of her favourite independent labels, ME+EM. Princess Eugenie's figure-flattering ensemble featured a deep V-neck, feminine tiers and statement ruffles, cinched in at the waist with a belted sash.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Fashion Runways#Fashion Trends#The Costume Institute#Comme Des Gar Ons
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Met Gala’s Best Beauty Looks From Years Past

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala is no stranger to boundary-breaking beauty looks. One of fashion, beauty and entertainment’s biggest nights is taking place Monday, and with it are sure to return the event’s high-octane hair and makeup ensembles. This year marks a return to the party’s traditional date — the first Monday in May — since the pandemic hampered the last few years. This year’s theme is a reincarnation of last year’s, as the second installment of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

9 Rihanna Met Gala Looks That Will Stop You In Your Tracks

When Rihanna arrives at the Met Gala, the fashion world stops. Last seen shutting down the hallowed Fifth Avenue museum steps wearing a haute duvet courtesy of Demna at Balenciaga, with partner A$AP Rocky enrobed in a similarly cosy-cool look by ERL, Rih managed to out-dress everyone by delivering the unexpected.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue

The Best Men’s Make-Up Moments In Met Gala History

The Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala has always been a beacon of boundary-pushing style — and it extends above the neck to powerful effect. For men, make-up is increasingly becoming one of the most powerful tools for bold self-expression. Much like it has in popular culture, it’s gained momentum on the Met Gala red carpet as the years have progressed.
MAKEUP
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy