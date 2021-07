The desk is the most versatile piece of furniture. It doubles as a console, can be used as a makeshift buffet and is the ultimate command center for homework, mail, working from home, crafting and so much more. Like its many uses, desks come in a wide variety of sizes and styles. If you’re shopping for a new desk, we’ve broken down the design lingo and rounded up the best desks for every need, from standing computer desks to space-saving fold-out desks. Even better: Many of these top-rated desks are under $200 and some are under $100 with free shipping. Take a look at our favorites below and see which desk is right for your space.