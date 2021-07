My claim to drawing fame was that time I won a 4-H drawing contest in 4th grade. It was of a cheetah running through high safari grasses (cheetahs were my favorite animal). I can still distinctly remember the process of drawing it — laying on the living room floor with Mama’s Family playing in the background, with a photograph of a cheetah from a book propped up in front of me, or perhaps it was from one of the hundreds of National Geographics my grandparents gave me whenever I visited. Using a poster, I sketched the cheetah lightly with a pencil first, then drew it again with colored pencils. I felt really good about how it turned out; I knew it was the best thing I’d drawn to date. However, despite winning the contest, I quit drawing shortly after that.