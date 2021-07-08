Cancel
Hoda Kotb's Fiance Is a Loving Dad and Financier! Get to Know Joel Schiffman

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
 14 days ago
Hoda Kotb and her longtime love, Joel Schiffman, have a lot to be thankful for. Not only are the Today show star and the handsome financier the loving parents of their two kids, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, but they are also engaged!

The beloved TV personality shared the exciting news of their future nuptials during an episode of the NBC morning show in November 2019. “I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she gushed at the time. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.”

As she recalled the moment Joel proposed, Hoda revealed he asked for her hand in marriage during a romantic vacation. The I Really Needed This Today author said she was “totally shocked” when her beau popped the question.

“We ended up having a little dinner on the beach … and he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee,” she marveled. “Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

Hoda and Joel have been a couple since 2013 and started their family together when they adopted their first child, Haley Joy, in 2017. The TV star and her future hubby expanded their brood when they adopted their second daughter, Hope Catherine, in 2019.

Since announcing their engagement, fans have been dying to know when Joel and Hoda will become husband and wife. Though the two are looking forward to exchanging vows, the coronavirus pandemic has put a wrench in the pair’s plans.

In July, the broadcast journalist gave an update on their nuptials, revealing they’ve postponed their wedding a few times because they want their “closest” friends and family to be there. “We’re just trying to make sure that everyone can travel,” she explained on Today. “That’s really what we want to do.”

While it seems Hoda and Joel’s wedding is still on hold for now, a source dished the two already have an idea of what they want their ceremony to look like. Because the duo are so in love with their two little girls, an insider told Closer that Haley and Hope “will be involved” on their special day.

“It’s all about family for Hoda,” the source said in May 2021, adding the news correspondent wants to keep the ceremony low-key. “[Hoda] says she already feels married. This is just a party to celebrate their love.”

While we wait for Hoda and Joel to tie the knot, scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the hunk!

