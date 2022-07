ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is rolling out a new notification system for crime victims and their families. The Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI) system will notify crime victims and their families about inmates’ parole and release dates. It comes after what some officials said has been a problem with communication from the state department about inmate release information.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO