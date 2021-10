However, there's one character included in the film who doesn't seem to be suiting up with the others — Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, someone that comic readers know goes on to become the warrior/hero Black Knight and the wielder of the mystical Ebony Blade. So far, all we've known about his role in "Eternals" is that he'll form one part of a love triangle between himself, Gemma Chan's Sersi, and Richard Madden's Ikaris. By all accounts, that's just about all fans can expect to see from Whitman in this particular movie, as he won't become the Black Knight until a later point in time.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO